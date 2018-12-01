The editors of Terrain.org: A Journal of the Built + Natural Environments are pleased to announce our nominations for the 2019 Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses series, the prize chosen by Pushcart Press that anthologizes the best of the small presses publishing this year. Terrain.org continues to publish a rich mix of literary work, including several selections from our Letter to America series:
Poetry
- “Abracadabra” by Sandra Meek
- “Fractaline” by Amanda Hawkins
- “She’s Going to Be Beautiful” by Todd Boss
Nonfiction
- “Letter to America” by Andrew Yang
- “Letter to America” by Lawrence Lenhart
- “The Greatest Dog Essay Ever” by Deborah Thompson
Please join us in congratulating these authors–and if you haven’t yet read these contributions, now’s a good time to get them in your queue!
Header photo by invisiblepower, courtesy Pixabay.
