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No One Will Know You Tomorrow

Terrain.org Podcast: Season 2, Episode 3

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The Terrain.org Podcast

In this episode of the Terrain.org PodcastKareem James Abu-Zeid, translator of the poems of Najwan Darwish in the new book from Yale University Press, No One Will Know You Tomorrow, talks with Terrain.org reviews editor Renata Golden.

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The Terrain.org pocast is…
Fascinating conversations with authors, artists, scientists, and others who share Terrain.org’s passion for place and focus on climate, community, and justice. We delve deeply into guests’ work and imagination, exploring internal and external landscapes to reach the soul of place.

Najwan Darwish has been described as one of the foremost Arabic language poets. In spare lyric verse, he testifies to the brutal and intimate traumas of war, the anguished fatigue of waking up each morning in an occupied land, and the immeasurable toll of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Born in Jerusalem in 1978, Darwish has published nine poetry books in Arabic. His works have been translated into more than 20 languages.

Kareem James Abu-Zeid is a translator, poet, and teacher with a Ph.D. in comparative literature from University of California, Berkeley. No One Will Know You Tomorrow, which collects Najwan Darwish’s published and unpublished poems from 2014 to 2024, has been a finalist for numerous prizes, including the 2025 Walcott Prize for Poetry and the 2025 PEN Award for Poetry in Translation.

Renata Golden has studied the natural world in Arizona and New Mexico for decades. Her writing appears in literary journals and anthologies, including Dawn Songs: A Birdwatcher’s Field Guide to the Poetics of Migration, First and Wildest: The Gila Wilderness at 100, and When Birds Are Near: Dispatches from Contemporary Writers. Her essays have been finalists for the River Teeth Literary Nonfiction Book Award, Penelope Niven Creative Nonfiction Award, Annie Dillard Award for Creative Nonfiction, and Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University Award. Mountain Time: A Field Guide to Astonishment won the Southwest Book Award and was a finalist for the New Mexico/Arizona Book Award. Originally from the South Side of Chicago, she lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Music: “Liftoff,” by Nature Connection.

Header photo by Nayef Hammouri, courtesy Shutterstock.

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Terrain.org is the first online literary journal of place, publishing award-winning literature, art, editorials, and community case studies since 1998.