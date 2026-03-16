The Terrain.org Podcast
In this episode of the Terrain.org Podcast, Kareem James Abu-Zeid, translator of the poems of Najwan Darwish in the new book from Yale University Press, No One Will Know You Tomorrow, talks with Terrain.org reviews editor Renata Golden.
The Terrain.org pocast is…
Fascinating conversations with authors, artists, scientists, and others who share Terrain.org’s passion for place and focus on climate, community, and justice. We delve deeply into guests’ work and imagination, exploring internal and external landscapes to reach the soul of place.
Kareem James Abu-Zeid is a translator, poet, and teacher with a Ph.D. in comparative literature from University of California, Berkeley. No One Will Know You Tomorrow, which collects Najwan Darwish’s published and unpublished poems from 2014 to 2024, has been a finalist for numerous prizes, including the 2025 Walcott Prize for Poetry and the 2025 PEN Award for Poetry in Translation.
Renata Golden has studied the natural world in Arizona and New Mexico for decades. Her writing appears in literary journals and anthologies, including Dawn Songs: A Birdwatcher’s Field Guide to the Poetics of Migration, First and Wildest: The Gila Wilderness at 100, and When Birds Are Near: Dispatches from Contemporary Writers. Her essays have been finalists for the River Teeth Literary Nonfiction Book Award, Penelope Niven Creative Nonfiction Award, Annie Dillard Award for Creative Nonfiction, and Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University Award. Mountain Time: A Field Guide to Astonishment won the Southwest Book Award and was a finalist for the New Mexico/Arizona Book Award. Originally from the South Side of Chicago, she lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Music: “Liftoff,” by Nature Connection.
Header photo by Nayef Hammouri, courtesy Shutterstock.