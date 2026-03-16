The Terrain.org Podcast

In this episode of the Terrain.org Podcast, Kareem James Abu-Zeid, translator of the poems of Najwan Darwish in the new book from Yale University Press, No One Will Know You Tomorrow, talks with Terrain.org reviews editor Renata Golden.

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The Terrain.org pocast is…

Fascinating conversations with authors, artists, scientists, and others who share Terrain.org’s passion for place and focus on climate, community, and justice. We delve deeply into guests’ work and imagination, exploring internal and external landscapes to reach the soul of place.