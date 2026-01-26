In this episode of the Terrain.org Podcast, host Tamara Dean talks with Valerie Trouet, Gretel Boswijk, and Malcolm Hughes, dendrochronologists whose stories appear in a new book, In the Circle of Ancient Trees. They describe what we can learn from earth’s ancient beings; share secrets that tree rings reveal about climate, culture, and history; and indicate how such information could help us plan for future climate resilience.

Fascinating conversations with authors, artists, scientists, and others who share Terrain.org’s passion for place and focus on climate, community, and justice. We delve deeply into guests’ work and imagination, exploring internal and external landscapes to reach the soul of place.

About Tamara Dean

Tamara Dean is the podcast editor of Terrain.org and author of Shelter and Storm: At Home in the Driftless, which invites readers to consider how we tend the earth in times of uncertainty, what we owe our neighbors, and ways we thrive in community. Her work has appeared in The American Scholar, Creative Nonfiction, The Georgia Review, the Guardian, One Story, Orion, The Southern Review, STORY Magazine, and other publications. More at tamaradean.media.

Music: “Liftoff,” by Nature Connection.

Header illustration by Blaze Cyan excerpted from In the Circle of Ancient Trees by Valerie Trouet. Used with permission from Greystone Books.