Entre Dos Aguas



Among the perfection of the Biblical seven

and Dante’s nine, you lie there in the sheets,

the lithest sepia late-eighteenth century eight

in the Archive of the Indies, the hand curved

on laid cotton in some fertile praise of the Mississippi

from one honorable servant of the governor.

You govern color, the fuschia bougainvillea,

the pink, the orange of dying fire all hung over

my Sevilla morning walk like new dresses teasing

the ravishing girls to give up their studies and run.

Your figure is classic as the study of a pedestal,

as the anchor rung into song by its own chain,

brown skeins of seaweed waiting in the wind

like the hair of the saddest waitress in Andalucía,

drowsy among the shadows of the orange trees

in the shadow of the abandoned castle

in the shadow of the cathedral and her tower,

tipping her cigarette into siesta’s oblivion.

Her infinite motto: No me ha dejado.

Your hair is the color of the buff rust swallows’

bellies banking above after four days of rain

filling the air and lit from below by the sun

setting on a gentle water, that color, chattering

and scissoring the light into confettied money, banking.

If you are the book I imagine photographers read

to understand the shadow and whet the line,

I am less than a chunk of broken concrete, and you

with all our married years of river waves lapping

might still like a pretty green pebble in me. You free

also the wind inside the water, the aching pulse

that moves the crest, how a song lifts forward

words, waking, making an imaginary wave

pulse like a true fiction’s friction and the verse

of that invisible river between the ocean and the sea.

Rio Lucero



A stream can form when a river overflows

and splits in two around a freestone island.

Taos, this year, greened in a good monsoon.

This stream’s native browns, some stocked rainbows

this little paradise, will vanish some sly and

quiet night, and the roadside wildflower swoon

will lay aside her purple-blues, dumber

than still water. If tomorrow seems a dry land,

know that the autumn river runs, trout-strewn

enough. Our prayer: snowmelt next summer

come soon.

Red River (Hatchery)



I always think they’ll stock the river with

a few of the million trout they raise right here.

But mostly, nothing doing. I’d still rank it fifth

among my favorite streams near Taos this year.

They’ve torn away the antiquated dam.

The trout can roam upstream without a flood.

We’ll watch for years to come the traffic jam

of stone and blasted concrete, sand and mud

thin, clarify, the river run its course

within this valley made of stained, vast shoulders

where a golden eagle big as a little horse

makes refuge high in the brutal basalt boulders.

A half mile upstream, tangles of wild rose

cut me. This is where almost no one goes.

Between Two Rivers, a collaboration of photographs and poems about the rivers and landscape between the Brazos and the Rio Grande by Jerod Foster and John Poch–including these photographs and poems–will be published by Texas Tech University Press in early 2019. , a collaboration of photographs and poems about the rivers and landscape between the Brazos and the Rio Grande by Jerod Foster and John Poch–including these photographs and poems–will be published by Texas Tech University Press in early 2019. John Poch’s most recent book is Fix Quiet (New Criterion Poetry Prize, 2014). He teaches at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. He has published poems recently in Yale Review, Image, The Common, and Birmingham Poetry Review.







Jerod Foster is a natural history and travel photographer whose work is used by various outlets and organizations such as Texas Highways, Texas Parks and Wildlife Magazine, The New York Times, the Nature Conservancy, and the Bullock State History Museum of Texas. He is the author of seven books on photography education and is an associate professor of practice in the College of Media and Communication at Texas Tech University.

All photos by Jerod Foster except photo of John Poch, by Todd Murphy, and photo of Jerod Foster, by Hayden Denny.

