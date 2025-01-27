A Case Study in Small-Town

New Urbanism

By Simmons Buntin



A 38-acre mixed-use development in Buena Vista, Colorado, South Main offers a compelling example of new urbanism tailored to a small-town context. Located just south of the town’s historic Main Street, the project reconnects Buena Vista to the Arkansas River through thoughtful urban design, public spaces, and sustainable architecture. Conceived by siblings and competitive kayakers Jed Selby and Katie Urban, the development was designed to preserve public access to the Arkansas River and create a vibrant, walkable neighborhood. Central to this vision is a central public park and riverside trail, donated by the developers, which ensures that the riverfront—which was formerly a dump site—remains accessible to the entire community.

The project broke ground in 2004, following a public design charrette facilitated by urban planning firm Dover, Kohl & Partners. Designed as an extension of Buena Vista’s historic downtown, South Main features a mix of single-family homes, rowhouses, small apartment buildings, mixed-use retail spaces, lodging, and public gathering areas, including the central South Main Square. Approximately 30 percent of the planned buildout is complete, with the pace of construction driven by a commitment to “patient capital” and long-term sustainability. The architectural style, rooted in the mountain vernacular, draws from local traditions while incorporating modern elements to create a cohesive sense of place.

South Main’s achievements were recognized in 2016 when the Congress for the New Urbanism honored the project with a Charter Award. This accolade highlights the development’s success in integrating urban and natural environments while adhering to the principles of new urbanism.

South Main offers valuable lessons in neotraditional design, community engagement, natural resource preservation, adaptive planning, and market resilience.

From Kayakers to Community Builders: The Origins of South Main

For co-founders Jed Selby and Katie Urban, South Main was as much a personal mission as it was a development project. Their background as professional freestyle kayakers gave them an intimate understanding of the importance of public river access, an issue that became a driving force behind the project. “Private property is always a challenge for river users,” says Urban. “We didn’t want to see this piece of land walled off or turned into something that would restrict people from experiencing the river as we had.”

Selby and Urban’s initial idea was to create a development that prioritized sustainability and community. However, they were new to real estate development and sought inspiration and guidance. A pivotal moment came in 2003 when the siblings visited Prospect New Town in Longmont, Colorado. “When we walked into Prospect, the first thing we said was, ‘Why are we driving? We should be walking.’ That moment crystallized our thinking about the kind of place we wanted to create,” says Urban.



Their visit to Prospect led them to Kiki Wallace, the developer behind the project. Wallace introduced Selby and Urban to Victor Dover of Dover, Kohl & Partners, a firm known for its expertise in designing livable communities. While some in the design world were initially skeptical of the siblings’ vision, Dover immediately saw its potential. “Victor took us seriously from the start. He understood that our connection to the land and river made this project unique,” says Urban.

Engaging the Community: The Role of the Design Charrette

Central to South Main’s planning process was a week-long public design charrette held in 2004, facilitated by Dover, Kohl & Partners. This intensive, participatory workshop brought together local residents, town leaders, and other stakeholders to shape the vision for the neighborhood. Selby, Urban, and their design team invited a wide range of participants, including those who were initially skeptical of the project, ensuring that diverse perspectives were heard. “We didn’t just want supporters in the room,” Urban says. “We actively sought out people who might be resistant because their feedback would help us address potential concerns and make the project stronger.”​​ The charrette allowed for iterative design, with daily presentations of updated plans based on community input. This process ensured that South Main’s final master plan reflected not just the developers’ vision but also the aspirations and values of the Buena Vista community, even as the project was a completely new type of development for the town. The result was a plan that balanced public access, environmental stewardship, and the town’s historic character, fostering a sense of local ownership in the project​.

Design Principles: Stitching Town and River

Victor Dover and James Dougherty, principal and director of design at Dover, Kohl & Partners, approached South Main with a clear but challenging goal: to extend Buena Vista’s historic grid to the river while preserving its unique character. “This wasn’t just about connecting streets,” says Dougherty. “It was about creating a seamless flow of space—physically, visually, and socially.”

One of the master plan’s most innovative features is its use of street alignment to frame iconic views. During the design process, Dougherty and the team identified a spot on the site where the courthouse cupola aligned perfectly with a valley between the Collegiate Peaks. “Jed saw it first,” Dougherty recalls, “and we spent hours working with surveyors to adjust the street geometry by a few degrees to capture that view. It’s now one of the most iconic images of South Main.” But it wasn’t until they were on site, “ground truthing” as Dougherty calls it, that they were able to finalize those street alignments.

The plan also prioritized pedestrian connectivity, with cobblestone streets, narrow rights-of-way, and generous sidewalks designed to slow traffic and encourage walking. The South Main Square, a central public space, connects directly to the Arkansas River and the broader trail system. “We wanted to create a place where people could feel the landscape—whether they’re walking to the square, heading down to the river, or just looking out their window,” says Urban, emphasizing the importance of these connections.

South Main Square and River Trail: A Community-Focused Design

South Main Square is a vibrant public space designed to serve as the social and cultural anchor of the neighborhood. Surrounded by mixed-use buildings housing shops such as Sundance & Friends, Eddyline Brewing, and Surf Hotel, the square is a hub of activity, providing residents and visitors with a place rich in public art to gather, relax, and engage with the community. Its design emphasizes walkability and human-scale architecture, with wide sidewalks, grass and trees, and shaded seating areas that invite interaction. The square opens onto views of the Arkansas River, creating a seamless connection between the neighborhood’s urban and natural elements. “The square isn’t just a place to walk through—it’s a destination,” Dougherty notes. “It sets the tone for the entire neighborhood, bridging its commercial, residential, and recreational aspects.”

Just steps from the square, the river trail runs alongside the Arkansas River, offering a tranquil yet dynamic space for walking, cycling, and accessing the world-class whitewater park. The trail, part of a larger network of paths and greenways in South Main, was designed to prioritize public access to the river while preserving its ecological integrity. Along the trail, visitors encounter recreational climbing boulders, picnic spots, and overlooks that frame the river’s beauty against a mountain backdrop. These elements were made possible in part through grants from Great Outdoors Colorado, which provided funding for the whitewater park and other amenities. “We wrote two grants, totaling $500,000, to make these spaces a reality,” Urban says. “That funding allowed us to enhance the trail system and add features that elevate the experience for everyone.”​​

Music and Events: Building a Dynamic Destination

Music and cultural events set in South Main Square have become central to the neighborhood’s identity and economic sustainability, drawing both locals and visitors throughout the year. The Surf Hotel, located on the north side of the square, has also played a role in this transformation, hosting concerts in its Ivy Ballroom. These events, carefully planned to align with local lodging trends, help maximize their impact. “Jed reviews lodging statistics to time South Main’s larger music events,” explains Urban. “By scheduling during slower periods, South Main is able to reduce hotel vacancy and extend the cultural and economic vibrancy of South Main.”

The South Main Square itself frequently transforms into a stage for performances, offering a unique venue where music resonates against the backdrop of the mountains and river. This integration of music and place fosters not only economic vitality but also a sense of belonging and shared experience. “Music has a way of bringing people together,” Dougherty notes. “It creates memories tied to the physical space, making South Main feel like more than just a neighborhood—it’s a destination.”​

Beyond music, South Main has also established itself as a sought-after wedding destination, with the Surf Hotel serving as an elegant venue for ceremonies and receptions. The combination of mountain views, access to the river, walkable amenities, and distinctive architecture offers couples a unique setting. While the influx of wedding parties adds vibrancy and economic vitality, it is not without its challenges, particularly for year-round residents. Corey Johnson, resident and owner of Sundance & Friends, acknowledges the tension: “Challenges come from weddings and the people who flood the neighborhood for a few nights to party and then leave… There tends to be an odd disrespect for the residents from that type of ‘tourist’ that we don’t tend to see from other types of visitors.”​​

Still, by positioning music and events as key components of its identity, South Main reinforces its role as a cultural and economic hub. These activities not only attract visitors but also deepen the broader community’s connection to the neighborhood.

Public Spaces: Vision and Challenges

A cornerstone of the South Main development was the decision by Selby and Urban to donate significant portions of the riverfront and trail system, plus South Main Square, to the Town of Buena Vista. By subdividing the river corridor and transferring it to public ownership early in the development process, they ensured that these spaces would remain accessible to all. This donation reflected their commitment to creating a community-centered project but also required a leap of faith. “Donating the riverfront was one of the first major steps we took,” Urban says. “We believed it was the right thing to do—to set the tone for the development and show that this was a neighborhood for the whole community.”​​

However, this early transfer of ownership has posed challenges over time. With high turnover in town staff and administrators, there is a lack of institutional memory regarding the public space contribution. Urban recalls a recent encounter with a town planner who was unaware that the developers had donated the land. “He asked me when we were going to build a park on the riverfront, and I had to explain that we had already donated that land to the town years ago,” she says. “It was frustrating to realize that these contributions weren’t always remembered or appreciated. In hindsight, structuring the donation differently, such as phasing the donation over time, might have created a stronger sense of accountability and continuity in working with the town over the long-term.”​

Despite these challenges, the South Main Square and river trail system remain integral to South Main’s identity. They exemplify how public spaces can serve as both functional amenities and symbols of a developer’s commitment to community building. The lessons learned from their donation underscore the importance of maintaining transparent communication and clear records with local government to preserve the legacy and political capital of such contributions.

Architecture Rooted in Place

The architecture of South Main is central to its identity, blending traditional mountain vernacular with modern principles of sustainability and design. Led by Kenny Craft of Craft Design Studio, South Main’s architectural vision draws inspiration from the historic buildings of Buena Vista and nearby towns like Salida, using locally relevant forms and materials. Steeply pitched roofs, wooden siding, stone foundations, and prominent front porches are hallmarks of the neighborhood’s aesthetic. “Tradition is merely taking from the past the things that work best,” Craft explains. “Our goal was to create buildings that feel timeless and authentic while embracing modern efficiency.”

Early in the process, the developers consulted with the Rocky Mountain Institute, which advised a combination of green building with new urbanist design. South Main adopted the Built Green Colorado certification program to align its buildings with rigorous sustainability standards. Urban recalls the challenges of maintaining this certification amid the realities of small-town development and market constraints. “We started with Built Green Colorado because we wanted to ensure the homes met high environmental standards,” she says. “But over time, it became clear that enforcing green certifications was difficult, especially after the 2008 recession. It’s not that we stopped prioritizing sustainability—it’s just that the certifications themselves were too costly and impractical in this context, and at the time, we were the only builder in the neighborhood and we were already meeting the standards with our foundational focus on energy efficiency.”​

South Main integrated sustainable principles directly into its designs. Native landscaping reduced water use while energy-efficient building practices were woven into the fabric of the neighborhood’s construction process. “The urbanism itself is the most sustainable part of South Main,” Urban notes, highlighting how walkability, density, and compact design minimize environmental impact​​, “but green design and construction are imperative, too.”

Attention to Detail: Design Meets Craftsmanship

Beyond its architectural style, South Main’s success lies in the meticulous attention to detail that permeates every aspect of its design and construction. Dougherty emphasizes the importance of quality craftsmanship in realizing the neighborhood’s vision: “Good design means nothing if it’s not executed well. At South Main, we’ve worked hard to ensure that every detail—whether it’s the alignment of streets, the way a porch connects to the public realm, or the materials used in construction—meets a high standard.”​

Dougherty recounts how even small details, like the texture of cobblestone streets or the proportions of windows and doors, were carefully considered to create a cohesive sense of place. This attention to detail extends to public spaces as well, from the intricate masonry of the Surf Hotel to the placement of climbing boulders in a pocket park. “It’s about creating a feeling of authenticity, where everything feels deliberate and connected to the environment around it,” Dougherty says​.

This commitment to detail has paid off, earning South Main recognition not only for its architectural achievements but also for its ability to harmonize with its natural surroundings. By focusing on both the big picture and the smallest elements, the developers and designers of South Main have created a resource-efficient neighborhood that is a natural urban extension of Buena Vista’s Main Street, an extension that feels as though it has always belonged.

Navigating Market Challenges: Resilience Through “Patient Capital”

The 2008 financial crisis posed a major challenge for South Main, as it did for communities across the West. As the housing market collapsed, development slowed dramatically, forcing Selby and Urban to rethink their approach. They adopted a strategy of what Dougherty calls “patient capital,” which prioritized low debt and incremental growth over rapid buildout.

“This was never about building as fast as possible,” Urban says. “We wanted to create something enduring, and that meant moving at a pace that allowed us to adapt to market conditions.”

Dougherty highlights the importance of early investments in public spaces, such as the riverfront park and South Main Square: “These amenities gave the project a sense of place from the beginning. Even during slow periods, they kept South Main on people’s radar.”

The Residences of South Main

South Main features a variety housing types, including live/work units designed to accommodate both residential and commercial uses. The typical units designed by Opticos Design, for instance, include approximately 900 square feet of flexible ground-floor space that can function as commercial premises or a studio, complemented by a 1,400-square-foot, two-bedroom residential area on the upper floors. “Opticos provided the developers with a builder’s set of drawings and multiple elevation options that would enable the plan to be re-used and adapted for multiple sites,” notes the Opticos website. In 2007, Selby used these plans for his own residence as well as the South Main company and sales offices. According to Opticos, the firm “worked with him to refine and adapt the builder’s set of drawings to fit his own personalized needs.”

South Main’s single-family residences likewise reflect the development’s commitment to cohesive, high-quality design rooted in the local mountain vernacular. Each lot sold in South Main comes with specific architectural guidelines created by Craft to ensure that new homes align with the community’s aesthetic and sustainability principles. “We have an architectural review board in place to maintain the integrity of the neighborhood,” Urban says.

While homeowners can choose their architects, the designs must adhere to South Main’s architectural standards. However, not all architects are familiar with neotraditional design guidelines. “We’ve had instances where architects unfamiliar with traditional design or our specific guidelines struggle to get their plans approved,” Urban notes. These challenges often require additional rounds of feedback and revision, but the process ultimately ensures that each home contributes to the neighborhood’s cohesive character. For those seeking a more streamlined process, the developers also offer predesigned home plans created by South Main’s team of architects and designers, allowing for quicker approvals and construction timelines. “It’s about balancing individuality with consistency,” Urban says, ensuring that the character of the neighborhood remains while allowing for personal expression​.

As of November 2024, the median home price in Buena Vista was approximately $594,000, according to Rocket Homes. At South Main, lots range in price, but generally start at $450,000 and include architectural drawings, which the buyer may or may not use, for a three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom primary residence plus one-bed, one-bath guesthouse. Buyers are required to use a builder from South Main’s approved list; otherwise, if the buyer has another builder they would prefer to use, the builder can apply to become approved. Home construction costs range from $400 to $500 per square foot. Estimated values of current single-family homes range from $1 million to $2.2 million.

South Main’s commitment to housing diversity extends beyond single-family residences to include multifamily options such as apartments, rowhouses, and accessory dwellings. These units provide opportunities for a broader range of residents to live in the neighborhood. Multifamily buildings in South Main adhere to the same architectural guidelines as single-family homes, ensuring they blend seamlessly into the neighborhood’s aesthetic. “Adding multifamily housing is an important step toward creating a more inclusive community,” Urban says, noting the need for accessible and varied housing options. Recent additions include an eight-unit Airbnb-style complex currently under construction under Urban’s guidance, and plans for further multifamily developments in future phases.

Insights from a Resident Business Owner

Sundance & Friends’s Corey Johnson has witnessed South Main’s evolution firsthand. Her family purchased a lot in 2011 adjacent to South Main Square that houses their retail store and residential space. “We worked with Kenny Craft to design the building. Overall, the process was a very positive experience from design to completion,” she says​​.

Given its two decades of development, South Main’s growth has been slow, providing for long-term insight from early business owners such as Johnson. “Over the years, we have learned quite a lot about the retail industry and business in small towns,” she says. “We are very pleased with the growth in business that we have seen. When we opened there were only a couple of other businesses—Eddyline and Rock Run Gallery—so it took some vision to see where the neighborhood would go from there. The addition of other businesses and especially the hotel has definitely helped make South Main a destination.”

Yet that destination nature of South Main has, so far, been a larger factor than the extension of the urban fabric from Buena Vista’s Main Street, says Johnson: “I don’t think we see the crowds that other businesses on East Main Street see, but we are actually happy about that. Not everyone that visits Buena Vista finds their way down to South Main, but I think that because of that, the people who do have a sense of discovery and awe, which has a positive impact on our overall business experience.”

“Over the years we have learned quite a lot about the retail industry and business in small towns in general,” says Johnson, whose family founded Sundance Sheepskin & Leather in Guffy, Colorado in 1971. “I would say the number one thing is consistency. We feel very strongly that it is important to maintain consistent hours and be open year-round. We have always felt that if you want your town to experience a year-round economy, you have to be a part of creating that. Winters used to be extremely sleepy here—there were days that we would not see anyone—but we felt strongly about being open every day and providing some life in the slow seasons.”​​

At the same time, Johnson acknowledges the challenges of living and working in a mixed-use community. “Living in a mixed-use community has definitely had its challenges for us, but also has had amazing benefits as well. We love the location and walkability. The trail system and proximity to the river are a huge reason why we are here and continue to be our favorite part of living in South Main. Being business owners in a tourist town, we obviously have a more balanced view of the busy times of year here. We recognize that this town needs tourism to survive, but finding that balance between a thriving economy and a peaceful place to live can be a struggle at times,” she says​​.

Iterative Design: Sustaining the Vision

As South Main continues to grow, its development reflects a deliberate, iterative process shaped by lessons learned over the past two decades. With just 30 percent of the neighborhood built out so far, Selby and Urban have adapted their approach to align with market conditions, community needs, and their evolving roles in the project. Urban, who co-founded South Main alongside her brother, retains ownership of some 40 percent of the neighborhood, focusing primarily now on a handful of residential properties and strategic direction. “I’m not involved in the day-to-day operations,” she says. “That’s Jed’s domain. He’s become the primary developer and is leading the charge on completing the commercial core around the square.”​

Selby’s focus on the commercial aspects of South Main includes ownership of most of the properties surrounding the town square, ensuring a cohesive approach to its ongoing development. By concentrating on creating vibrant, pedestrian-friendly spaces, he aims to enhance South Main’s appeal as both a local gathering place and a regional destination. His efforts are bolstered by the continued involvement of Dover, Kohl & Partners, an uncommon but deliberate decision to maintain the original design team’s oversight. “It’s rare for a firm like ours to stay involved for this long, but it speaks to the Jed and Katie’s commitment to preserving the integrity of the vision,” Dougherty says. “Every new phase builds on what came before, and that iterative process allows us to refine and improve as we go.”​​

This iterative approach has allowed South Main to respond dynamically to challenges and opportunities. For example, early phases of development prioritized public amenities like the riverfront park and South Main Square to establish a sense of place, but subsequent phases have shifted focus to commercial viability and housing diversity. As the neighborhood grows, plans include the addition of a boutique hotel, more multifamily housing, and further integration of live-work spaces. “We want to see more housing options and density to support the businesses and public spaces we’ve created,” Urban says. “But it’s all dependent on market conditions and resources.”

A key tool in maintaining the integrity of the project’s vision has been an iconic, 3D aerial image created by Dover, Kohl & Partners during the planning phase. “We created this 3D visualization of the community very early in the process, and that has been an incredible asset,” Dougherty says. “It allows everyone—developers, architects, builders—to see the vision in a tangible way. When questions arise about how a new element fits into the larger picture, we go back to the image, which holds prominence in the sales office and on the South Main website. It keeps us anchored and ensures that each new phase aligns with the original intent and the project’s overall vision, even as that evolves.”​

Likewise, the continued collaboration with Dover, Kohl & Partners ensures that design and related changes remain true to the neighborhood’s design principles. “The master plan is a living document that evolves a bit with each new phase,” Dougherty says. “This allows us to incorporate lessons learned, adapt to current realities, and maintain the quality and character that make South Main special.”​

Balancing Growth with Legacy

As South Main moves into its next chapter, Selby, Urban, and their collaborators face the challenge of balancing growth with the legacy of what’s already been built. In reflecting on the emotional and logistical complexities of this long-term commitment, Urban says, “I feel a responsibility to see this through. It’s a deeply personal project, and I want it to be something my kids and future generations can be proud of.”​

For Dougherty, the success of South Main lies in its ability to remain adaptable without losing sight of its core principles. “What makes South Main unique is its authenticity. Every decision we make, from street alignments to building materials, is about creating a place that feels timeless and connected to the land. That’s the standard we’re committed to maintaining as the neighborhood grows.”​

Conclusion: A Model for Sustainable, Small-Town Growth

South Main stands as a testament to the transformative power of thoughtful urban design, sustainability, and long-term commitment. By integrating the natural beauty of the Arkansas River with the historic character of Buena Vista, the development has created a neighborhood that feels both timeless and forward-looking. Recognized with the 2016 CNU Charter Award, South Main demonstrates how small-town developments can harmonize public access, ecological stewardship, and economic vitality.

Looking ahead, the ongoing growth of South Main remains rooted in the iterative principles that have guided it since its inception. With Jed Selby leading the charge on commercial and overall project development, Katie Urban focusing on select residential properties and strategic visioning, and Dover, Kohl & Partners continuing as a design partner, the project is poised to evolve in a changing market while maintaining its authenticity. Reflecting on the project’s legacy, Urban says, “For us, it’s always been about creating a place where people can connect—with each other, with nature, and with the history of this town.”​

South Main offers an inspiring example of what’s possible when vision, resilience, and collaboration come together to create a beautiful, accessible place that endures.