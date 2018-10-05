Abracadabra
Asphalt slag: Say a’a lava. A yard’s
dank swamp: Say pampas, a sawgrass marsh.
A man at stalk: Glad a man’s
at watch. A match’s spark: What warms
all dark. Tall grass. A vacant shack.
A gnat-clad lamp’s ash star: Aghast, say
at Mass, an all-day’s pray at an altar, far
away. An alarm call, a fatal
flaw: A gaff. A lark. A gag.
A gag—a bandana’s wad: Say what balms
a gasp. A car’s crank, gas, a way
away—a latch that stays.
A frat-chant, tap that ass: A psalm’s
mantra, a ballad’s
track. A lay? A bang? Say that flat—
a gang’s attack: A tramp
that asks. Law’s task, a warrant’s
ask: A grasp
at straws—stall a man’s start?
A slap: A pat. Claw marks: A back
scratch—talk, charm; a thrash,
that’s all. An arm’s
want’s wand, harm’s arc
at bay—say what was,
wasn’t. Scars, flashbacks, stats
that swarm, sad math: Say blank
and blank=blanks. Say abstract art
what chalk-drawn lays: Say
what’ll wash away.
Read poetry by Sandra Meek appearing in Terrain.org: two poems and one poem.
Header photo by Kayo, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Sandra Meek by Paul O’Mara.
Dear Readers, Sandra Meek posted this note on her Facebook page today as Brett Kavanaugh was being confirmed:
I was 16 when I was sexually assaulted. I do not remember the month, whether it was summer, or whether there was a foot of snow on the ground. But I cannot not remember coming to, choking. I could not drive you to the spot where this happened in my hometown, but I will never forget the taste of him, the smell of him, what he said to me that helped cement my teenage mind’s belief that it was my fault. That I should say nothing. And for years, I didn’t.
I know I am one of so many who have relived their own assaults these past weeks as we collectively endure the rhetoric of denial and victim-shaming surrounding the Kavanaugh nomination.
So I am beyond grateful to Simmons Buntin and Derek Sheffield at Terrain.org for publishing in their Letter to America series today this poem which speaks to and from this moment we are enduring. This poem is especially for everyone who feels unheard, for everyone who has had their own pain dismissed, for everyone who still keeps to silence to avoid a second and public attack.
I hope you might read and/or listen, and share if you feel so inclined. Love to you all.
Thank you for this poem. Strikes to the core. Hard not to feel shame to live in this land of male a culpa male a culpa male a maxima culpa. Where to turn when rage is not enough. Kudos to poet and t.org folks for this.