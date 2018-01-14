

Dear America, I struggle to keep track and find my way through the pages of your continentally vast volume, a book that could be titled: America: In Theory & Practice. Its ever-expanding length is stained and scented with all the things that have been “Made in the USA” with love and attention as well as recklessness and ill-will.

Dear author of ambition and citizen of uncertainty: I invite you to make any use of this woefully incomplete index, starting scraps for composing a story capacious, and worthy, of its readers.

A

ACT UP

agent orange

Addams, Jane

affluenza

air conditioning

alphabet soup

alternative

facts

energy

press

anthem

app

AppleTM

apple pie

Appleseed, Johnny

Arecibo Observatory

Attica B

bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus)

baseball

beef patty

birth control pill

birther

bison (buffalo) (Bison bison)

black box

Black Hawk (Sauk chief Ma-ka-tai-me-she-

kia-kiak; Sikorsky UH-60 military helicopter)

Black Lives Matter

boll weevil (Anthonomus grandis)

boloney sandwich

Bontecou, Lee

bourbon

Bradbury, Ray

bully pulpit C

CAFO

Cahokia

capitalism (see zombie economy)

car

crash

insurance

pool

Carson, Rachel

Chinese Exclusion Act (1882)

Civil War (1861-65)

climate

change

denial

of fear

conspiracy theorists

corn (Zea mays)

belt

dog

high fructose syrup

cornered

Cotton, Elizabeth

couch potato

country music

coupons

cowboy

CTE

Curiosity (Mars rover) D

dance fever

death penalty

debauch

debt ceiling

Dickinson, Emily

diet soda

Dr.

Spock

Suess

Yang, Ellen S.

drag

net

queen

race

dribble

Dust Bowl E

eat (all you can)

eel, American (Anguilla rostrata)

electric guitar

Enola Gay (see Oppenheimer, Robert)

Ellis Island

Eminem F

Facebook

facelift

facile

facts (see alternative)

fake (see news)

Fig Newton

Fireflies (genus Photuris)

First Amendment

flag burning

Flint (Michigan)

fortune cookie

Fonzie

fracking

Ferguson (Missouri) G

gas guzzler

gerrymander

GI Bill

goldenrod (genus Solidago)

Gold Rush (1849)

google

GPA

Grand Canyon

Great

Acceleration

Depression

Gatsby

God is ____

Make America ____ Again

greenbacks

greenhouse effect H

hairspray

hands-free

hamster wheel

Hawai’i

health insurance (lack of)

herbicides

hi

high school

Holiday, Billie

holy moly

hot sauce

hushpuppies

Hutterite I

ID (voter laws; super-ego)

I.C.E. (Immigration & Customs Enforcement)

ice cream

Illini

Indian Removal Act (1830)

Indianapolis (Indiana)

independent counsel

infomercial J

J, LL Cool

Jackson

Andrew (see Indian Removal Act)

Michael

jackalope

jazz

jeans (blue)

jello shots

jewelweed (Impatiens capensis)

juggalo

jumbo jet

jump shot

June bug (beetle, genus Phyllophaga) K

Kaczynski, Ted

ketchup

Kentucky

Coffeetree (Gymnocladus dioicus)

Derby

Fried Chicken

keystone

cops

species

Keystone XL pipeline

kickflip

kidfluence

Klu Klux Klan

kudzu (genus Pueraria) L

Lassie

Las Vegas

liability

libel

liberal

liberty (Statue of)

limitations (statute of)

lobby

hotel

political

Loblolly pine (Pinus taeda)

loot

lottery ticket

low fat

Louis, Morris M

marriage equality

Massachusetts

mass shooting

McClintock, Barbara

McCarthyism

melting pot

Merton, Thomas

Miami (see sea level rise)



military-industrial complex

milkweed (genus Asclepias)

Mississippi River

Monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus)

monster truck (see capitalism)

moonwalk

moral luck

Mormons

mortality

Mr.

Peanut

Rogers

T

mullet

Muppet Show N

911

9/11

9/9/11

99% (the)

nachos

national parks

neoprene

new & improved

New Orleans

Nineteenth Amendment (1919)

nuclear

family

deterrent O

OK

OMG

opioid

OPP

Oppenheimer, Robert

opportunity

optics

orange juice

ore

oxbow P

patent pending

peanut

allergy

butter & jelly sandwich

farmer

penicillin

petro-subjectivity (B. Bloom)

plastics

poetry

popcorn

possibility

poverty

pro-

gun

life

sports

protean

protein

PTSD

public radio

Puerto Rico

pumpkin

purple mountain majesty Q

Q-Tips

quahog

quarter pounder

Quest (Tribe Called)

quilting

quixotic

quiz show

QWERTY R

raccoons

Radner, Gilda

razzle-dazzle

reality (see TV)

redwood tree (Sequoia sempervirens)

religion (freedom of)

reverse mortgage

Rice, Tamir

riches

Ride, Sally

riot grrl

robber baron

robotics (The Three Laws of; Asimov)

rock dove (Columba livia)

Rubik’s cube S

Sagan, Carl

saguaro cactus (Carnegiea gigantea)

Sandy Hook

sea

change

level rise

shore

sí (se puede)

Simone, Nina

Simpsons, The

skyscraper

snapping turtle (Chelydra serpentina)

soap opera

state

blue

of confusion

red

star-spangled

statue (see liberty)

Stonewall riots (1969)

sugar maple (Acer saccharum)

Sun Ra

superbug

superman

superstore T

tackle

Tang (see orange juice)

tee-shirt

Title IX

TMI

TMJ

trigger warning

troll (internet)

Trump (see reality)

Tubman, Harriet

Tully monster (Tullimonstrum gregarium)

turkey (Meleagris gallopavo)

TV (see infomercial)

Twain, Mark

tweet

twit U

ukulele

umbrage

Uncle Sam

union (labor)

united

unwound

uranium

U-turn V

vacuum cleaner

Vietnam War

Voting Rights Act (1965)

volatility

volleyball

vouchers W

wall (see Trump)

Wall Street (see riches; OPP)

Walleye (Sander vitreus)

war (endless)

on drugs

on terror

on the poor

Washington D.C.

Washington,

Denzel

George

Mount

welfare

corporate

public

white

bread

noise

supremacy

WTF

WTO

WWF

WWJD X

Xanax (Alprazolam)

xenophobia

XXX Y

Yes Men

Yippie

“yo mama” (jokes)

Yo-Yo Ma

Ypsalanti

youth (sonic)

YouTube

Ypsilanti

Yuppie

YWCA Z

Zamboni

zealotry

zebra mussel

zines

zip code

zip line

zombie economy (see Wall Street)

zydeco

zzzz

Andrew Yang is an artist and educator working across the naturalcultural. His projects have been exhibited from Oklahoma to Yokohama, including the 14th Istanbul Biennial (2015) and a solo exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago (2016). His writings appear in Leonardo, Biological Theory, Gastronomica, and Antennae, among others. He is an associate professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.



Header photo of demolition derby by PawinG, courtesy Pixabay.