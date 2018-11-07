She’s Going to Be Beautiful
She’s going to be beautiful as she goes,
isn’t she? Gorgeous plumes of cinder
blooming rose in dying light. She’s going
to give a stunning show. The melting ice,
the slow decay of zones. Our drones
will play it all in full HD, and lavish insult
on the injury. All the satellite imagery.
The National Geo photography. She’s
going to be calendar worthy stuff
if ever again a calendar there be.
Like forcing someone to disrobe
and wishing you don’t want to watch.
The moon will touch her everywhere goodbye.
An elephant—the last—inelegantly,
will pass in a savanna gleaming gold.
The cloud formations no one’s ever
seen, in towers shimmering with ash,
we will no longer wonder to behold.
Coastal cities under sea. She will be
beautiful, of course she will. And
devastatingly.
Read three poems by Todd Boss appearing in Terrain.org.
John Hermanson is currently reinventing the way we walk.
Header photo by Andy Fox Photography, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Todd Boss by Mallory Capri Henson. Music track with audio reading: Todd Boss, vocals, John Hermanson, audio.
Leave a Reply