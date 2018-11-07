She’s Going to Be Beautiful



She’s going to be beautiful as she goes,

isn’t she? Gorgeous plumes of cinder

blooming rose in dying light. She’s going

to give a stunning show. The melting ice,

the slow decay of zones. Our drones

will play it all in full HD, and lavish insult

on the injury. All the satellite imagery.

The National Geo photography. She’s

going to be calendar worthy stuff

if ever again a calendar there be.

Like forcing someone to disrobe

and wishing you don’t want to watch.

The moon will touch her everywhere goodbye.

An elephant—the last—inelegantly,

will pass in a savanna gleaming gold.

The cloud formations no one’s ever

seen, in towers shimmering with ash,

we will no longer wonder to behold.

Coastal cities under sea. She will be

beautiful, of course she will. And

devastatingly.

Header photo by Andy Fox Photography, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Todd Boss by Mallory Capri Henson. Music track with audio reading: Todd Boss, vocals, John Hermanson, audio.

