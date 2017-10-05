Join Terrain.org editor-in-chief Simmons Buntin, Terrain.org poetry editor Derek Sheffield, poet Arthur Sze, editors Natalie Young and Michael McLane, plus other acclaimed writers, editors, and teachers at the second annual ECO-poetry, Place & Technology Conference presented by the Art of Literature: A Partnership between Southern Utah University and the Utah Humanities Book Festival and held at Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah.

Thursday, October 12

2:30 – 3:45 p.m.

Workshop: The Editor Ecologist: Publishing in Today’s Technological World, featuring Natalie Young, Sugar House Review; Eric Robertson, Saltfront; and Derek Sheffield, Terrain.org: A Journal of the Built + Natural Environments; moderated by Simmons Buntin, Terrain.org

4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Workshop: The Craft of Poetry, featuring Arthur Sze

5:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Reception and Book Table

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

A Literary Introduction, Derek Sheffield

Keynote Reading, Arthur Sze

Book Signing

Friday, October 13

All Friday events are in the Whiting Room of the Hunter Conference Center.

Workshops and Readings

9:00 a.m. – 9:50 – Workshop: Eco-Poetry, Derek Sheffield

10:00 – 10:50 – Reading: Mark Irwin and Danielle Dubrasky

11:00 – 11:50 – Workshop: Eco-Poetry, Arthur Sze

1:00 – 1:50 – Workshop: Experiential Learning, Helen Boswell

2:00 – 2:50 – Reading: Natalie Young and Derek Sheffield

3:00 – Book Signings and Student Open Mic

Header photo courtesy Southern Utah University – University Relations.