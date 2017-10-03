Leaving Vermont, Late Fall



Nervous breakdown. Left the hoe-down.

Left the hay bales, kale and Brussel

Sprouts. Left the apples’

Frozen spoils, corvids coring them

With smart, sharp beaks, scattering

Apple-pulp to the brook-trout.

Drove through the scarped Greens,

Body deep in the stuff of home, dry

As bone, granite. Drove away.

Spun roulette wheels beneath a chassis,

Swerved with city-smarts, on the verge

Of migraine, pain of

What’s shed, what’s housed, what’s had.

Arrived with the verve of someone

Auditioning Broadway

For a bit part in anonymity,

And dowsing for the downside of fortune

Found a walk along the Hudson

Bracing. Found the stiff admixture

Of freshwater undercut by brackishness,

Brash Atlantic overwriting

Every tributary with a local name,

Erasing any trace of home, replacing

It with one vast abrasive.

End of August



Brittle, blond grasses of a pasture

That’s gone uncut, unproductive all summer.

I’ve called and called but the young farmer

Says he’s got better-yield fields to mow and bale.

Now he arrives to say, my crappy hay

Will fetch a lousy sales price; it’s full

Of vetch and bedstraw and lacks

The stuff that makes horses happy or frisky,

Legumes and clover and such… They’ve only got

One goddamn gut, he says, not four like a cow.

Don’t want ‘em gettin’ hay-belly on empty calories,

He says. Like what you been doin’, he says, poking

My gut. Well, shit, why’d you wait so long

To cut my field, asshole, I say. He says,

When’s the last time you fed it what comes out

The asshole, asshole—you know, cow-shit, chicken-

Shit, horse-shit… Don’t you know fields need it

To regenerate? I wish he weren’t

So cantankerous on a tractor, so honest-

Abe about the chaff from the hay, or whatever…

His words scatter my thoughts like a tedder,

Toss them on horse-shit and horse-

Sense and hindgut of horse versus

The four-chambered stomach of cow. That’s

What I’m chewing on. Did I evolve

Like the horse, to be on the move, drift

Across grasses toward my next lean meal?

Or did I, somewhere along the way, turn

Domestic as a heavy-bellied sow or cow?

I sit down amidst the hayfields

And tally the lean years

From the fat… until my paunch overhangs

My pants. And now

It’s late August, dust heavy on the leaves.

Young farmer’s not even baling

The worthless stuff—just fluff,

He says, with no known nutrients.

Spring Poem



Five years in this city and I haven’t written

A spring poem. I need to learn how to put

A passing cloud inside the steel and glass

Of a mid-town high-rise; put a blooming

Tulip tree beside the downtown doorman

With his long-stemmed dustpan and brush scooping

Up fallen petals along with a dog’s

Business on the sidewalk; put the man with

The leaf-blower (hey buddy, it’s just spring!)

Beside the house sparrow with its beak caught

In a grate. Put car exhaust with the leaves

That will recycle it. My mind needs to bloom

New relations: the park raccoon and his

Country cousin, the dumpster seagull and his

Seacoast double. For every farmer’s daughter

I celebrate in the hay, there’s a woman in furs

Clacking down Broadway with 9-inch heels

Who is her own pedestal. Oh, what shall I do

with this city’s profusion? Come to think

of it, spring’s like that, the tulips abundant, unstable,

Unstoppable, cherry blossoms making me

Forget what I was thinking—I was thinking

The Hudson really is a magnificent

Ocean channeled all the way to Poughkeepsie!

All that sparkle and salt mixed with something

Smelling of bed-rolls and clothes slept in for months.

I was thinking—All that piney solitude

I had in Vermont, traded for a city

Heavy on irony, denaturing Nature

As that old broad or god we haven’t the

Leisure or need or magical thinking

To long for—suddenly, over the horn-honk

In grid-lock, over sirens of fire and emergency,

Comes the obliterating rumble of thunder,

The cloudburst held in a fisted nimbus

From—of all places I thought I’d never

Utter—New Jersey, that land so fertile,

So full of spring, we loved it to death.

Neil Shepard’s sixth and seventh books of poetry were both published in 2015: sixth and seventh books of poetry were both published in 2015: Hominid Up (Salmon Poetry, Ireland) and a full collection of poems and photographs, Vermont Exit Ramps II (Green Writers Press, Vermont). His poems appear online at Poetry Daily, Verse Daily, and Poem-A-Day (from the Academy of American Poets), as well as in several hundred literary magazines. He taught for many years in the low-residency MFA Program at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania, as well as in the BFA writing program at Johnson State College in Vermont, and he edited the literary magazine Green Mountains Review for a quarter-century. These days, he teaches at Poets House in Manhattan.

