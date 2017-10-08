Ode to Abandoned Houses



Ramshackle houses grace fields and roadways.

Floorboards warp, turn graywood, split

and pucker. Rusty nails climb from their holes

like eighty-year locusts rising into daylight.

Daylight, yes, sunbeams through roof-holes, light

creeping up splintered stairs like an absent father

seeking his children. Daylight presses at crevices,

daylight lonely in cluttered corners. Along roofbeams

and on torn-paper walls, daubers have plastered

dried-mud cathedral pipes. Their music is silence

that stretches across the harvests and barnlands.

Its body is a scatter of broken plates, fallen

wallboards, curtain rods, and mouse bones. Bricks

sleep in the driveway, swallows nest under

kitchen cabinets. Windows are eyes, mirrors

are eyes: shattered, tarnished, fragmented, staring

night and day. The abandoned house hears the grass

calling it, hears stones calling, hears wind telling it

to fall, fall, buckle and fall, slide its cupboards

and pine boards into earth, let glass panes become

simple stones, pull time over it like a dirty quilt.

Poem, Starring a Possum



Consider the opossum. She dreams of walking

through sky, soft clouds brushing her flanks

like green grass or corn stubble. To her, sky

never seems out of reach: it’s a blue meadow

just beyond the horizon’s fence line. The opossum

sleeps twenty hours a day, dreams five hours

per night. That’s more dream than waking. Sleep

is her kingdom, her dreamlife more real than worms

and kernels. When we flip on the porch light, bang

pans and squawk, shoo her from bird seed, from

the garage, we must seem like nightmares.

Tonight, my eyes quivering, grayfur possum

shuffles across my own dream, pink snout poking

at stars, nosing them around like brightlight grubs,

pushing Mirach and Alpha Andromedae across

October sky’s black lawn. She is drawing

a self-portrait, mimicking her own curved tail

with a slender train of prehensile starlight.

Two-wombed white beast, she’ll live no more

than a year or two, then huddle down in soft grass

to dream her longest dream until moonlight

nestles between her ribs like a heartbeat.

November Crows



Three crows savor

a possum splayed dead

alongside Crane Hill Road.

Peck and look, peck

and look. Not far off

a metal pail rusts in a corner

of Mitchell Krebb’s barn.

The crows graze in the stubble

of a wind-wrought field.

Their eyes shine

like glint-rock, the sheen

of oil on water. There’s ice

on the river. Nobody

comes this way anymore.

Christopher Todd Anderson is associate professor of English at Pittsburg State University in Kansas, where he teaches American literature and creative writing. His poetry has appeared in journals such as Tar River Poetry, River Styx, The Midwest Quarterly, Ellipsis, and Chicago Quarterly Review.



