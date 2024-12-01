Terrain.org Announces 2024 Pushcart Prize Nominations

The editors of Terrain.org are pleased to announce our 2024 nominations for the Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses series, the prize by Pushcart Press that anthologizes the best of the small presses publishing this year.
Terrain.org Pushcart Prize Nominations
Poetry
- “Prayer of a Nonbeliever” by Tim Raphael
- “All My Life I Never Once” by Majda Gama
- “When You Crawl Outside of the Bear” by Laura Stott
Nonfiction
- “My Deaths” by Lia Purpura
- “Kintsugi: Art of Repair” by Katherine Larson
- “Albino Deer in the Jewish Graveyard” by Charlotte Matthews
Please join us in congratulating these authors—and if you haven’t yet read these contributions, now’s a good time to get them in your queue!
Header photo by Ivan Ilijas, courtesy Pixabay.