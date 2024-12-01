THE TERRAIN.ORG ANNUAL ONLINE AUCTION + FUNDRAISER IS DEC. 3-17! SAVE THE DATE!
Old wheelbarrow with flowers
Terrain.org Announces 2024 Pushcart Prize Nominations

The editors of Terrain.org are pleased to announce our 2024 nominations for the Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses series, the prize by Pushcart Press that anthologizes the best of the small presses publishing this year.

Poetry

Nonfiction

Please join us in congratulating these authors—and if you haven’t yet read these contributions, now’s a good time to get them in your queue!

Header photo by Ivan Ilijas, courtesy Pixabay.

Fox in sunny field
