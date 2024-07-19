One Poem by Majda Gama

All My Life I Never Once

sliced into a pomegranate.

It was delivered to me

open and pretty—

turned up pithy with fresh

juice just starting

to soak the inner white

flesh—

all I can ask now is why,

why wasn’t I given any fruit

(but most of all this fruit)

to hold in my hand with

all its potential?

Still, I will buy a lone ruman

when in season and leave it

unopen. Watch it shrivel

to a dry ruby rind before

collapsing in on itself,

like a little Arab city

falling across a century

into ruin.