·1 min read

One Poem by Tim Raphael

Terrain.org 14th Annual Contest in Poetry Winner

Prayer of a Nonbeliever

Cathartes aura—purifying breeze—
is one name for a turkey vulture,
and what if prayer is like that—
praise song for a scavenger?
What if prayer is like this walk,
the same one every day,
a mantra of footsteps on mesa rock,
raptors in the wind?
What if it begins as a hint
on the piñon stippled hills,
unfurls like a scent the dogs sense
with raised snouts?
I suspect there’s prayer in the primrose
come into flower,
flake-white blossoms
blanketing the path,
in the rhythm of my quickened pulse
on the climb.
And if prayer takes its time on ridgelines,
in scant shade,
if it lingers by a petroglyph picked
into basalt—two figures with hands on hips
as if ready to dance—
then perhaps I am learning to pray.
Today, another friend’s diagnosis,
and who am I to scoff at believers?
I too like the idea of prayer as a stand-in
for clumsy words like hope,
wonder and love—for this green
green valley slaked on spring runoff,
for the whorl of dihedral wings
and the uneven heat of rising air.

 
 

Judge Ross Gay says...
What a beautiful poem, made of such precise and considered lines, of words that labor to sound like what they mean—pinon-stippled hills; flake-white blossoms; petroglyph picked / into basalt—and of this climb toward what is a kind of turn in the poem, which is “another friend’s diagnosis.” It is the ever-changing land, “this green / green valley slaked on spring runoff,” and our stumbling through it, that is not exactly balm for such sorrow, but at least gives us the ground upon which to join it. A poem sometimes takes us there. For which: thank you.

 

Tim RaphaelTim Raphael lives in Northern New Mexico between the Rio Grande and Sangre de Cristo Mountains with his wife, Kate. They try to lure their three grown children home for hikes and farm chores as often as possible. Tim’s poem’s have appeared in a range of literary journals in the West.

Header photo turkey vulture by Gary L. Miller, courtesy Shutterstock.

Equations for a Falling Body

