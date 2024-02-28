One Poem by Tim Raphael

Prayer of a Nonbeliever

Cathartes aura—purifying breeze—

is one name for a turkey vulture,

and what if prayer is like that—

praise song for a scavenger?

What if prayer is like this walk,

the same one every day,

a mantra of footsteps on mesa rock,

raptors in the wind?

What if it begins as a hint

on the piñon stippled hills,

unfurls like a scent the dogs sense

with raised snouts?

I suspect there’s prayer in the primrose

come into flower,

flake-white blossoms

blanketing the path,

in the rhythm of my quickened pulse

on the climb.

And if prayer takes its time on ridgelines,

in scant shade,

if it lingers by a petroglyph picked

into basalt—two figures with hands on hips

as if ready to dance—

then perhaps I am learning to pray.

Today, another friend’s diagnosis,

and who am I to scoff at believers?

I too like the idea of prayer as a stand-in

for clumsy words like hope,

wonder and love—for this green

green valley slaked on spring runoff,

for the whorl of dihedral wings

and the uneven heat of rising air.





Judge Ross Gay says... What a beautiful poem, made of such precise and considered lines, of words that labor to sound like what they mean—pinon-stippled hills; flake-white blossoms; petroglyph picked / into basalt—and of this climb toward what is a kind of turn in the poem, which is “another friend’s diagnosis.” It is the ever-changing land, “this green / green valley slaked on spring runoff,” and our stumbling through it, that is not exactly balm for such sorrow, but at least gives us the ground upon which to join it. A poem sometimes takes us there. For which: thank you.