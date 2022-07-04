Stacy Boe Miller, Ho-Ming So Denduangrudee, and Siamak Vossoughi Win 2nd Annual Terrain.org Editor’s Prizes

We are pleased to announce the Second Annual Terrain.org Editor’s Prizes, selected by poetry editor Derek Sheffield, nonfiction editor Elizabeth Dodd, fiction editor Pam Houston, and editor-in-chief Simmons Buntin.

The annual prize of $500 per genre is awarded in poetry, nonfiction, and fiction each summer for a contribution from the previous year by a writer of color, member of the LGBTQ+ community, woman, and/or member of another marginalized community whose contribution explores place particularly in the context of social, environmental, or climate justice.

The winners of the 2021-2022 Terrain.org Editor’s Prize are:

Poetry

Four Poems by Stacy Boe Miller

Four stunning poems of culture and place, life and death: “For Cousins,” “Mother, Any Given Day,” “When I Say Memory,” and “Miscarriage”

Nonfiction

“Letter to America” by Ho-Ming So Denduangrudee“

“On behalf of my ancestors, the recent ones, the ones I’m still trying to belong to, I’m chasing this letting go, still, this American dream.”

Fiction

“After the Creek” by Siamak Vossoughi“

Tell me what to do with your stories, a boy says to his father, and I’ll listen to all of them.”

Please join us in congratulating Stacy, Ho-Ming, and Siamak–and if you haven’t yet read these powerful and important contributions, read them now!