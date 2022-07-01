This poem and visual piece are part of a larger collaborative project, No River is a Love Story, which meditates on the history of interactions between lake sturgeon and human beings in the Lake Winnebago System.

Elegy for a River Dammed

And to the altered landscape. Altar, this river, for the built and unbuilt worlds, tangled. If you are still, you can see the river beneath the manmade lake, a palimpsest, echoes of earlier loonsong, flashes of summer tanagers. No river is a love story. It is an archive, becoming. But every river I’ve seen, I’ve loved. In the current, a memory I’d forgotten dislodges. I am by the Metolius, the Chena, the Two Hearted, with someone I loved but no longer know. Perhaps we love the river because we want to be what we once were. A river can run north, so can’t our grief be undone? Midwest farmlands, intricacy of industries. A nation needs to be fed. Irrigation lines laid, water diverted, rivers fragmented. I don’t have the answers, just the verbs of damage. We are not shadows on a wall—we act and are acted upon. You cannot hold a river all at once. You cannot know whose path you block. Sturgeon, bottomfeeder, recycler of excess, swimming in circles, dreaming of a spawning ground, a specific runnel upstream where the water is sweet and clear. For 100 years, no fish spawned in the waters above the Shawano Dam. Now, we carry them back. There are so many kinds of violence. Many ways to love—snake, braid, meander. Yield. The seam where it starts, dangerous as a human idea.

