Two Poems by Mike Good

The Robins

When I feel like a sick horse

Dragging the weight of a sinking empire

Beneath my ugly hooves

When I hear the Cooper’s hawk whinnying

When the squirrels move like shadows

Over the bony roots

With acorns stuffed between their jaws

When the dreary sun grows

Ravenous and the clover seeds

Begin raging inside their chests I bellow

Wing Eyelash Bitter-Wind

Learning to flail by beaking into red clay

Pulling rotten syllables from my tongue

Like an earthworm broken and dangling

When I hear the rock dove cooing

When I thought I knew anything about the sky

Fishing All Afternoon at Canonsburg Lake, and It is Hot

They can call anything a lake I suppose,

never mind the patio music coming across the water

from that restaurant along with the insect din

of human conversation, incomprehensible

garbage spilling from cars crossing the bridge, and that row

of car dealerships that say, C’mon in. The sides of the lake

bolstered with cement and the water choked

with mud algae and lily pads. Even when bass jump

at pond middle, they are liars, for I have taken a canoe out to that point

and scraped the bottom. It is shallow, growing less deep daily.

Silty. Even hours outside the city, it turns silty. Here,

everything used to be used for something else

and for metal. Everything wanted to be metal and is

silty. Now, metal leaks into the hillsides,

and hillsides are where I crawl. Combing the creek

that feeds the lake, walking so far upstream,

over hillsides and sulphur stinks, over

the orange-stained creekbed, I stop. Once, a man stood

on the opposite lakeshore, tiny in that distance,

wrestling a channel cat longer than his arms. Against

the concrete, the fish blended right in. Sure, there’s the moon,

and a heron. Sure, I’ve caught my fair share here,

never kept nothing.