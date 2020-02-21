Terrain.org has been named a 2020 AWP Small Press Publisher Award Finalist by the Association of Writers and Writing Programs. The award for nonprofit presses and literary journals–which “recognizes the important roles these organizatinons play in publishing creative works and introducing new authors to the reading public”–acknowledges the “hard work, creativity, and innovation of these presses and journals, and honors their contributions to the literary landscape through their publication of consistently excellent work.”

The other finalists this year are Birmingham Poetry Review and Ecotone. The judges are Cathy Linh Chek, Kundlman, Jehanne Dubrow, American Literary Review, and Ruben Quesada, AGNI. The winner will be announced at the AWP Awards Ceremony on March 4, 2020, at the AWP Conference and Bookfair in San Antonio, Texas. This is Terrain.org’s second finalist recognition (2018).

Terrain.org, founded in 1997, is the world’s first online literary journal of place, publishing a rich mix of literature, artwork, editorials, interviews, community case studies, audio, and videos. The magazine hosts series such as A Life of Science, from young scientists on a world of radical environmental change, and the widely acclaimed Letters to America, publishing since the 2016 presidential election with a particular focus on environmental and social justice. An independent journal, Terrain.org is free to access, contains no advertising, and publishes several new contributions each week.