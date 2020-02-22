Origins of the Collection

From one stone came a collection of stones—

oblong planets with their own moons and

sunspots. Some were freckled, running

Saturn’s rings around in mottled blacks

and pinkish gray. But before all that

came the first stone in shocking white—

like tibia bones, but whiter than I’d ever

guessed a skeleton could be. How clean,

then, is my own? Could it glow like

radium in the dark? Maybe Moby

Dick was a skeleton turned inside-out.

But this stone’s a tranquil whale that

musters no resistance if you pick it up.

Stroke it, and your hand’s on much

too smooth of a ride. No blowhole.

No lingua. No franchise. Just fluted

astro-stillness never muddied by a lichen.

Everything maculate abandoned

at the watermark. Blankness yearning

for the company of crowds.

Voice Road

All the kids’ bodies nestled their devices,

their screens as hushed as aquarium night-lights.

But that’s not happening on Voice Road,

Michigan, which ends in a field cleared

by pirouetting tree trunks observed from a car.

Voice is the windlass that rescues diffidence

from splintering the everyday: your voice

sheltered me through sharing when I thought

I didn’t want to speak. And many things

do happen in the wilds of northern Michigan.

A new young monk lofts Christ-like

in the monastery, floorboards kissing

his arms and legs and cheek. Now he’s

risen, smiling at the Hegumen holding

his right hand. South of them, Petoskey

stones are acting much like hieroglyphs,

but short on verbiage no matter how you puzzle.

And Voice Road is always there. One clear

night in Arcadia, Michigan, I had a dream

about a dog named Missionary. Missionary

chased a ball into the river. Then kicked

at the constancy, the slower part of water

that my dream said resisted every tremor,

every arabesque. Then Heidegger, or Derrida,

asked me to dream of Van Gogh’s shoes—

my husband’s snowy Timberlands, kicked

out the door on the nights he sells Christmas trees

late into December. Under the soles slides the loneliness

of the field path as evening falls, wrote Heidegger.

And why should we chase a philosopher

from poems, if his words just lowered me, hand

over hand, to the loneliness of work?

Christina Pugh’s fifth book of poems,



Read one poem by Christina Pugh previously appearing in Terrain.org.

fifth book of poems, Stardust Media , won the Juniper Prize for Poetry and is forthcoming in 2020 from University of Massachusetts Press. Currently a visiting artist at the American Academy in Rome, she is professor of English at the University of Illinois at Chicago and consulting editor for Poetry.

Header photo by Skitterphoto, courtesy Pixabay.