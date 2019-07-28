The submission deadline for the Terrain.org 10th Annual Contests in Poetry, Nonfiction, and Fiction is fast approaching: September 2, 2019 (Labor Day). There is no theme for this contest, which has a $15 submission fee for a $500 prize in each genre, $100 to finalists. All submissions are considered for publication.

Judges

Poetry: Camille T. Dungy

Camille T. Dungy, the award-winning author of Trophic Cascade and four other poetry collections, is the editor of Black Nature: Four Centuries of African American Nature Poetry.

Nonfiction: Alison Hawthorne Deming

Alison Hawthorne Deming is the author of four nonfiction books, most recently Zoologies: On Animals and the Human Spirit, and five poetry books, as well as a recent Guggenheim Fellow in Nonfiction and Regents’ Professor in the Creative Writing Program at the University of Arizona.

Fiction: Tara Lynn Masih

Tara Lynn Masih’s publications include The Rose Metal Press Field Guide to Writing Flash Fiction, The Chalk Circle: Intercultural Prizewinning Essays, and the award-winning novel My Real Name Is Hanna–and she founded the Best Small Fictions series in 2015.

Submission Deadline

The deadline for our 10th Annual Contests in Fiction, Nonfiction, and Poetry is September 2, 2019, for publication in January 2020. All notifications will be made by the end of November 2019. View full contest guidelines.

Prizes and Entry Fee

A prize of $500 plus publication for the first-place winner will be awarded in each genre. Finalists in each genre will also receive publication and a prize of $100. Entry fee is $15 for each story, essay/article, or set of 3-6 poems (or single long poem). Submit and pay online after reviewing the contest guidelines.



For additional information, view the contest guidelines or contact us.

Header photo courtesy Pexels.