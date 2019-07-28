Heaven, if it exists,



will be made of plastic, that glowing

sky space of eternity floating above

bright colors of every size from nano-

to peta-chip—a kind of technicolor

beach—and we’ll waft above the sea

holding on to our paragliders of plastic bags—

trying to sight those millennia of gifts

we gave away—wild turtles adrift

in turquoise waters, the forest lemurs,

the vaquita; the Monarch butterflies,

gorillas and orangutans and tigers;

the Chinook salmon; Sumatran elephants,

the rhinos; the rusty-patched bumblebee

and little brown bats on bright posters

plastered on our sky-blue walls—oh,

memory, even if it were eternal,

is small consolation for the loss

of those brief, bright-burning lives—

(not loss, but murder, says my inner critic:

bellies filled with plastic, eardrums

blasted into blood-pools, reefs acidified.

If reincarnation works, we’ll come back

as whales and fish and sea anemones).

