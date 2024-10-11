Terrain.org Honored in Prestigious Best American Essays and Science & Nature Writing Anthologies

Terrain.org, an online magazine of place, climate, and justice, is thrilled to announce that three of its nonfiction contributions have been honored in two of the most prestigious anthologies of the year.

In The Best American Essays 2024, Christienne L. Hinz’s essay, “A Rewilding,” originally published as a Letter to America on November 7, 2023, has been selected for inclusion. Series editor Kim Dana Kupperman called Hinz’s piece “a marvel.” You can read the essay here: A Rewilding.

Additionally, Hanna Saltzman’s essay “Halophilia,” which was a finalist in Terrain.org’s 13th Annual Contest in Nonfiction and published on February 10, 2023, has been selected as a Notable Essay for 2024. Read Saltzman’s work here: Halophilia.

In The Best American Science and Nature Writing 2024, Andrew Furman’s essay “Fox,” published on August 3, 2023, has also been recognized as a Notable Essay for the year. You can explore Furman’s work here: Fox.

Reflecting on these honors, Terrain.org’s editor-in-chief, Simmons Buntin, expressed his pride: “We are both honored and delighted to have our work featured in The Best American Essays 2024, as well as recognized as Notables in The Best American Essays 2024 and The Best Science and Nature Writing 2024. These selections reflect not only the exceptional quality of these essays but also the tireless dedication of our volunteer team of nonfiction editors, led by the extraordinary Elizabeth Dodd, Terrain.org’s nonfiction editor.”

Founded in 1997, Terrain.org has a long history of publishing literary and technical work on critical issues related to place, the environment, and social justice. The magazine has previously had work appear in The Best American Poetry and has been recognized with Notables in The Best American Essays, The Best American Science and Nature Writing, and The Best American Poetry.

The 2024 volume of both anthologies is scheduled for release on October 22, 2024. For those the Boston area, The Best American Essays team, including editor Kim Dana Kupperman and contributors Jerald Walker, Nicole Graev Lipson, and Brock Clarke, will be celebrating that evening at Brookline Booksmith, 7 p.m. Learn more about and RSVP for the event.

For more information on these essays, and to explore other great writing on place, climate, and justice, visit Terrain.org.