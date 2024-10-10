Three Poems by Nianxi Chen

The Hibiscus is Blooming

The hibiscus is blooming. I suddenly remember

my wife and her girlfriends

picking peppercorns on Weibei Hancheng plateau.

They wore handkerchiefs or straw hats on their heads.

Like a slope of flowers, they, too, bloomed until cool October.

Peppercorn branches are sharp,

their thorns easily punctured tape-wrapped fingers.

Life has always been like this: oozing with blood.

Time on the plateau is lonely and distant.

Year after year, smoking tractors have delivered the world’s best zest

from rough hands.

How widespread we labored under a blue sky!

Some people hurried to Shanxi by ferry.

Someone came back from Wenxi with dessert and a cart of pineapples.

The inter-provincial shuttle whizzed down the road. Wild geese flew in the sky,

leading one migration high above our other down low.

The Yellow River under the plateau flowed continuously, bringing

heavy snows from Tanggula Mountains and news along the way.

And all this is more like a hibiscus blooming,

decorating August’s bitterness in pink and white.

木槿开了

木槿开了 突然想起

爱人和她的伙伴们

在渭北韩城塬上摘花椒

她们头顶一方手帕或草帽

像一坡花儿 一直要开到十月秋凉

椒刺是锐利的

可以轻易穿透指尖上缠绕的胶布

生活 一直是这样 渗着血迹

塬上的时光寂寞又廖远

一年一年 冒烟的拖拉机从粗糙的手中

把人间的至味传输

青天下的劳动多么辽阔

一些人乘轮渡匆匆去往山西

有人从闻喜回来 带回煮饼和一车黄梨

跨省的大巴扬尘远去 大雁飞在天上

用高处的迁徙带领着低处的迁徙

塬下的黄河不舍昼夜 带来

唐古拉山的大雪和沿途消息

而这一切 多像木槿花开

散发出八月粉白的苦意

The Village on the Xia River

Xia River is not a river. At most it’s a brook.

There’s no village on its shore, only a few houses.

Those who exaggerate “village” and “river” do so out of habit.

The world and its objects have no answers.

Human questions are as vast as those about the heavens.

A father wandered the village.

A father’s father wandered the village.

Beyond them: empty space and time.

What comes after me? What follows the children?

None of us can see.

It’s all beyond a crumbling mud wall

after the well runs dry.

From one dwelling to another,

from one tree to another,

nothing is familiar to me anymore.

Thirty years ago we took turns playing hide and seek.

I hid in the house’s abandoned wing.

Morning to night, no one found me.

Everyone gave up searching.

Just like today when, from faraway distances,

we return, deserted by our homeland.

峡河岸上的村庄

峡河不是江河 最多只算溪水

岸上没有村庄 最多只算屋舍

将二者夸大命名的人 只是出于习惯

世道与事物都无答案

人间之问与天空之问一样辽阔

父亲在村庄游荡

父亲的父亲在村庄游荡

再往上 是空荡荡的空间和时间

我之后将是什么 少年之后将是什么

所有人都无力看见

那是一堵坍圮的泥墙之后

一口干涸的水井之后

从一座房子到另一座房子

从一棵树到另一棵树

再无我熟悉的事物

我想起三十年前 我们轮番躲猫藏

我躲在一间废弃的厢房内

从早到晚没有人找到我

所有的人选择了放弃寻找

一如今日 长路归乡者

成了故土放弃的人

Slowing Rush Hour Down

Rising in early morning through the window

I see Father walking in the yard.

He leans on a crutch steps up and down

like a twisted willow in the wind.

He washes his face under the tap.

The yellow dog, Abao, follows behind.

Father rinses over and over.

Finally, he washes Abao, too.

The cockscomb blossoms into a torch.

Father plucks a petal, tears it,

sticks a piece to Abao, puts the other half

on his own forehead.

They look at each other; both sneer

with bared teeth.

Two duskmen, two grains of sand,

slowing morning’s rush to a halt

他们让匆匆的早晨卡了一下

清早起来 隔着窗子

我看见父亲在院里散步

他拄着拐杖 一步三颠

像风中的拐柳

他去水龙头上洗脸

黄狗阿宝跟在身后

他洗了一遍又一遍

最后 又给阿宝洗了一次

鸡冠花开成了火把

父亲摘下一瓣 撕开

给阿宝贴上 又将另一半

粘在自己的额头

他们相视 都笑了

露出了豁牙

两个垂暮者 两粒沙子

使匆匆的早晨卡了一下