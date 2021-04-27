Chaun Ballard, Tamie Parker Song, and Brittney Corrigan Win Inaugural Terrain.org Editor’s Prize

We are pleased to announce the new Terrain.org Editor’s Prize, selected by poetry editor Derek Sheffield, nonfiction editor Elizabeth Dodd, fiction editor Pam Houston, and editor-in-chief Simmons Buntin.

The annual prize of $500 per genre will be awarded in poetry, nonfiction, and fiction each spring for a contribution from the previous year by a writer of color, member of the LGBTQ+ community, woman, and/or member of another marginalized community whose contribution explores place particularly in the context of social, environmental, or climate justice.

The winners of the 2020 Terrain.org Editor’s Prize are:

Poetry

“Day 40” by Chaun Ballard

A stunning Letter to America climate change poem.

Nonfiction

“The Fifth Direction” by Tamie Parker Song

An incredible essay on identity, heritage, and abuse in coastal Alaska.

Fiction

“The Ghost Town Collectives” by Brittney Corrigan

A terrific, mythical pandemic short story.

Please join us in congratulating Chaun, Tamie, and Brittney–and if you haven’t yet read these powerful and important contributions, read them now!