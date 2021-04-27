One Poem by Dan Albergotti

Innocents

Welcome to the dawn, to the stratosphere,

children. You’ve been flung up from the surface

of the Earth as you slept. Now for ages

you can survey the progress of the storm

from this innocent orbit. Do you see

what your parents made of your only home?

It’s not so bad. You won’t be hungry here.

You won’t be sick. You’ll have no friend or foe.

You’ll be a neighbor to indifferent stars,

and you won’t have to hear a trumpet blast.

No hand will rise above you here, no cross

be placed at the head of your empty grave.