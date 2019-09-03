Join us for the Eco-Poetry and the Essay Creative Writing/Education Conference, directed by Danielle Dubrasky and hosted by the Grace A. Tanner Center at Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah.

The public is invited to join conference attendees for a reading and discussion with visiting writers, including Kate Northrop, a poet and professor of creative writing of the University of Wyoming, and Christopher Cokinos, a poet, essayist, and professor of creative writing of the University of Arizona.

Following the reading, an editors’ panel will be held that features conference editor-in-residence and Terrain.org founding editor-in-chief Simmons Buntin, Eric Roberts, Northrop, and Sugar House Review founding editor Natalie Young.

Book signings and discussion will follow the panel.