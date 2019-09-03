Mālama na Honu



This morning fifteen turtles or more

graze on seaweed near the shore.

They pay no attention to me.

Fearless, they are back from the brink.

In natural museums their Triassic

fossils, more pterodactyl than turtle,

hang in long knuckled suspense.

They’re swimming again and feeding in Maui.

They nest at French Frigate Shoals.

Their hatchlings are black as magnetite

and oriented to an ancient map. They race

from the hungry shallows to the open sea.

In the middle of the sea they grow brown

and long for a home. They were the first

Hawaiians, before kanaka maoli,

before the people found them so delicious.

I watch them surface again and again

with a hexagon scale above each eye

holding a pentagon piece of the puzzle

like a bindi-eye in the middle of the forehead.

Too old, too out of balance to dance,

I lack the protocol of drums.

I count instead the random heads

and focus on rubato in the falling waves.

Jim Willis has a master’s in English from Tulane University and has published poems in The Tulane Review, DMQ Review, Ekphrasis, Melic Review, Snowy Egret, and Hawai’i Pacific Review. He won the 2003 Frith Press Open Chapbook Competition with a collection called The Darwin Point.







Header photo by Pexels, courtesy Pixabay.

