Conservation in Verse: Authors, Artists & Activists on Protecting the Landscapes We Love

Literature, photography and art have long served as sources of inspiration that have helped fuel community-led conservation efforts to protected treasured landscapes, from the Columbia Gorge to the Grand Canyon.

On March 27, Friends of the Columbia Gorge and Terrain.org: A Journal of the Built + Natural Environments will co-host a special evening (7-8:30 p.m.) exploring the intersection of artistic inspiration and community-led conservation initiatives with award-winning poet Jane Hirshfield and Oregon Poet Laureate Kim Stafford.

Held at Portland’s famed The Old Church concert hall, readings by Hirshfield and Stafford will be followed by a moderated panel and Q&A session exploring the intersection of artistic inspiration and community conservation efforts to protect treasured places.

All proceeds from the event will go to further Friends and Terrain.org public education and conservation efforts.

Learn more and purchase your tickets to attend.