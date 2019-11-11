The editors of Terrain.org are pleased to announce our nominations for the 2020 Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses series, the prize chosen by Pushcart Press that anthologizes the best of the small presses publishing this year. Terrain.org continues to publish a rich mix of literary work, including our Letter to America series:

Poetry

Nonfiction

Please join us in congratulating these authors–and if you haven’t yet read these contributions, now’s a good time to get them in your queue!

Header photo by rottonara, courtesy Pixabay.

