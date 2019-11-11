The editors of Terrain.org are pleased to announce our nominations for the 2020 Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses series, the prize chosen by Pushcart Press that anthologizes the best of the small presses publishing this year. Terrain.org continues to publish a rich mix of literary work, including our Letter to America series:
Poetry
- “Three Steps to Freedom” by Brennan Avans
- “Skin in Game” by Andrea Cohen
- “Two Hares” by Eamon Grennan
Nonfiction
- “The Violence of the Given World” by Sarah M. Wells
- “The Lawns, So Well-Tended” by Ana Maria Spagna
- “Always Knew I Was Adopted; Just Found Out I’m Gay” by Sandra Steingraber
Please join us in congratulating these authors–and if you haven’t yet read these contributions, now’s a good time to get them in your queue!
Header photo by rottonara, courtesy Pixabay.
