

Skin in Game



It isn’t easy giving

your skin to someone

to hold, even for

a minute, even if she

gives you her skin, or

the bones of her inner

ear without blinking.

You can’t hear

without those bones,

you need someone

to intuit winds

closing in. Without

skin you feel too

much this buffeting,

the way grasses,

flaming, die back,

the way a solitary

mare through green

fields moves,

the way the field

moves through you.

Crossing

He walks like a condemned man,

putting one sprig of green

in front of a blizzard.

Mostly he travels by night,

in dreams, to not be seen.

By day he hangs out

with other condemned men—

they eat, they laugh, play cards.

Tomorrow they will tell

their condemned women

how the hours, like yellow

tulips to light, bend toward them.

Experimental



He builds the birds

from wings he has

around the house,

the cage from bread

he bakes. He means

to see how long the birds

might take to eat

a way out, how long,

not knowing the ways

of the wild, to fly

back, and in what

forlorn and minor

key, for their stale

cage, sing.

Blizzard



All night plows plow.

Snows snow. Lovers

somewhere somehow love.

What purity: doing what

you are. I listen to the bone

soup brewing: not the proper

way to savor the savory.

Let’s study weather

weathering, balloons

ballooning. The weather

balloon sent up says

which way winds

howl & how fast. I’m

trying to put my mouth

around the idea of

you. It’s an awkward

task—like the dog

bringing slippers

to his legless master.

