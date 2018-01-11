We are delighted to announce that Terrain.org has been named one of four finalists for the 2018 AWP Small Press Publisher Award.

AWP’s Small Press Publisher Award is an annual prize for nonprofit presses and literary journals that recognizes the important role such organizations play in publishing creative works and introducing new authors to the reading public. The award acknowledges the hard work, creativity, and innovation of these presses and journals, and honors their contributions to the literary landscape through their publication of consistently excellent work.

The other finalist journals are Creative Nonfiction, Fence, and The Normal School. We are honored to be among such great company. The winner will be announced at the AWP Conference in Tampa in March.

Many thanks to AWP and the judges for consideration for this prestigious award. The judges are Stephanie G’Schwind, Colorado Review / Colorado State University, Tobi Harper, Los Angeles Review / Red Hen Press, and John Wang, Potomac Review / Montgomery College.

Header photo of Tampa by smccreedy1, courtesy Pixabay.