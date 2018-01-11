Finalist : Terrain.org 8th Annual Contest in Poetry
Not only when the moon shines, but on dark nights too…
— Sei Shōnagon
1
Is it for love, for hate
I kill the fly and let the moth
circle the bathroom light?
2
Can you tell me,
unwavering
as oat grass?
3
Where is the low bowl of moon
spilling autumn’s
nakedness?
4
Who’s imitating who—
Me or the folds of dogwood buds
concealing our pleasure?
5
Geese
trace the surface of the water’s
deepening
6
If loss could be measured
like brilliance, last bits of sun
on the disappearing hills
7
While seven million people sleep
a few hawk moths search for
crimson columbine
in near-extinct starlight
8
One foot in Holocene muck,
Hold tight the kite string—
Daytime moon
9
Cicadas all day.
Crickets all night.
Who are you calling
changed?
10
Between
decay and
renewal,
the owl light
The quote that serves as epigraph comes from a line of Sei Shōnagon’s Pillow Book, as translated by Ivan Morris.
Header photo by arthaximmo, courtesy Pixabay.
