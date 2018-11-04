Terrain.org, the world’s first online journal of place, is pleased to announce the addition of three new assistant editors to the Terrain.org editorial team:

Anne Haven McDonnell

Assistant Poetry Editor

Anne Haven McDonnell grew up exploring mountains from her home in Boulder, Colorado. Now she explores the high desert and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains from Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she lives and teaches as an associate professor of English and creative writing at the Institute of American Indian Arts. In addition to English and Creative Writing classes, Anne teaches a course on climate justice and has worked with students on several sustainability projects on campus. In 2018, Anne also taught poetry for the Orion Environmental Writing Workshop.

Her poetry has been published in Orion, The American Journal of Poetry, The Georgia Review, Nimrod Journal, Flyway: Journal of Writing and Environment, About Place Journal, Tar River, Terrain.org, Whitefish Review, Fourth River, and elsewhere. Her poems won Terrain.org’s 5th Annual Contest in Poetry, have been nominated for a Pushcart prize and Best of the Net, and are included in Nature and Environmental Writing: A Craft Guide and Anthology. Anne has been a writer-in-residence at the Andrews Forest Writers’ Residency and the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology.

Lisa Levine

Assistant Fiction Editor

Common in deserts and mountains, especially granite, limestone, sandstone, and plastic rock walls. Rare visitor to New York, Chile, and Germany; recorded year-long in Southern Arizona. Usually solitary, but sometimes travels in small groups. Forages on fiction in varied locales, from Manifest West, The Furious Gazelle, Bird’s Thumb, and Cutbank to a personal blog, Alluvial Dispositions. Distinguished by 2014 Pushcart nomination (for the short story “Shelter”). Aesthetics shaped by the University of Arizona MFA program, The Maine Review, Kore Press, and friends. Flocks in classrooms at Presidio School, the University of Arizona, Southern New Hampshire University, and elsewhere.

Nick Neely

Assistant Nonfiction Editor

Nick Neely grew up in the San Francisco Bay area and now lives in Hailey, Idaho, with his wife, the painter Sarah Bird. His first book, Coast Range: A Collection from the Pacific Edge (Counterpoint Press, 2016), was a finalist for the John Burroughs Medal for Natural History Writing and CLMP’s Firecracker Award in Creative Nonfiction. His nonfiction is published in journals including Kenyon Review, The Georgia Review, and Orion, and he is the recipient of the 2015 John Burroughs Nature Essay Award, an AAAS-Kavli Science Journalism Award, and the PEN Northwest Boyden Wilderness Writing Residency. His next book, Alta California (Counterpoint Press, 2019), recounts the 12-week trek he made from San Diego to San Francisco retracing the first overland Spanish expedition through the territory.

Header image by enjoy your life, courtesy Shutterstock.