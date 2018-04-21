Apply by April 30 for Full Tuition Scholarship

Terrain.org and the Fine Arts Work Center are delighted to announce a tuition scholarship drawing for Alison Hawthorne Deming’s workshop “Writing An Essay, Planting a Tree: An Environmental Writing Workshop,” July 22-27 at the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, Massachusetts, as part of an extraordinary Social Justice Week: Writers & Artists as Activists (featuring Ai Weiwei, Masha Gessen, Martha Collins, Alison Hawthorne Deming, Lacy M. Johnson, Michael Patrick MacDonald, Aja Monet, Marcus Wicker, Lauren Ewing, and Daniel Heyman).

To apply, send an email to scholarships@fawc.org, with “Deming Drawing” in the subject line. Include your contact information in the body of the email.

Deadline: April 30. Drawing: May 1.

Learn more about Social Justice Week at http://web.fawc.org/social-justice-week-2018.

Header photo by 12019, courtesy Pixabay.