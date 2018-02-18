Terrain.org will have a big presence a the Association of Writers and Writing Programs annual conference this year in Tampa, Florida, from March 7-10, 2018. We hope you’ll join us!

Here’s what is on tap for Tampa:

AWP Awards Celebration

AWP Small Press Publisher Award Finalist

Wednesday, March 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Il Terrazzo at the Tampa Marriott Waterside

Terrain.org was named one of four finalists for this year’s AWP Small Press Publisher Award, a real treat and honor. With Creative Nonfiction, Fence, The Normal School, and Terrain.org, as well as presenter Joy Harjo. Keeping our virtual and literal fingers crossed…

Panels

Writing the Revolutions

Friday, March 9, 9-10:15 a.m.

Meeting Room 4, Marriott Waterside, Second Floor

With Paul Ketzle, Terrain.org editor-in-chief Simmons Buntin, Juan Morales, Andy Hoffman, and Heather Nirschi.

Editing in an Era of Climate Change: A Q&A with Four Environmental Editors

Saturday, March 10, 4:30-5:45 p.m.

Meeting Froom 9 & 10, Marriott Waterside, Third Floor

With the editors of Terrain.org, Orion, The Fourth River, and Flyway: Journal of Writing & Environment and moderated by Terrain.org assistant nonfiction editor Jennifer Case.

Reading

Dear America: The Terrain.org 20th Anniversary Reading

Friday, March 9, 7-8:30 p.m.

Florida Museum of Photographic Arts

Moderated by Simmons Buntin and featuring readings by Taylor Brorby, Joy Castro, Alison Hawthorne Deming, Sean Hill, Rose McLarney, Juan Morales, and Derek Sheffield.

Bookfair and Book Signings

Booth #1644

Tampa Convention Center

Find our editors at the Terrain.org booth, which will be staffed throughout the conference and feature book signings by Todd Boss, Michael P. Branch, Taylor Brorby, Jennifer Case, Joy Castro, Jon Davis, Alison Hawthorne Deming, Chris Dombrowski, Amy Knight (virtual), John Lane, Rose McLarney, Juan Morales, Sean Prentiss, Jeffrey Thomson, and Katharine Whitcomb.

Book Signing Schedule Thursday, March 8 9-10 a.m. Jon Davis 11 a.m. – Noon Katharine Whitcomb 1-2 p.m. Michael P. Branch 2-3 p.m. Jeffrey Thomson 3-4 p.m. Sean Prentiss 4-5 p.m. Juan Morales Friday, March 9 11 a.m. – Noon Chris Dombrowski 1-2 p.m. Todd Boss 2-3 p.m. Alison Hawthorne Deming 3-4 p.m. John Lane 4-5 p.m. Taylor Brorby Saturday, March 10 10-11 a.m. Jennifer Case 11 a.m. – Noon Rose McLarney 1-2 p.m. Joy Castro 2-3 p.m. Amy Knight (Virtual Signing)

Header photo of Tampa by jharris407, courtesy Pixabay.