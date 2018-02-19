In 1600, Japan’s new Tokugawa government under Shogun Tokugawa Ieyasu established its capitol in the city of Edo (Tokyo). The Tokaido Road (Eastern Sea Road) linking Edo with Kyoto became a busy thoroughfare as the great daimyos, or local lords, made the 15-day journey to pay homage to the new military leader of Japan. Many of the some 250 daimyo built mansions of their own in Edo and divided their time between the capital and their home province, and so traveled the road several times each year. A single daimyo, if he was of any importance, made the journey with a grand procession of 2,000 to 3,000 servants and retainers.

Drawn to this growing stream of traffic, businessmen, peddlers, religious pilgrims (both Shinto and Buddhist), foreign dignitaries, beggars, criminals, and scores of porters—who made the Tokaido their living and their life—traveled the road. In response to increasing opportunities for mishap and crime along the road, the Tokugawa government established a series of laws to make travel safer and more systematic by creating 53 way stations, each with an office of transportation where privileged parties could obtain horses and porters. At these stations, enterprising businessmen opened restaurants and inns where travelers could rest for the night, and local merchants and children sold goods. In its time, the Tokaido Road was the world’s busiest highway, linking two of the world’s largest cities.

Andō Hiroshige (1797-1858) was the last great master of ukiyo-e, or woodblock printmaking, in the Japanese tradition. In 1832, he joined a daimyo procession traveling from his home in Edo to Kyoto on the Tokaido Road. He was inspired by the experience, and made sketches along the way. Woodblock print series of famous people and places were becoming popular in Japan, and Hiroshige had already made a series of views of Edo. Upon returning home, he set to work on a series of prints to mark his journey, one for each way station, and one each for the beginning and end.

The Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido offers an inside look at the lives and feelings of the people who traveled the road. It is widely considered Hiroshige’s greatest achievement as an artist. Moreover, the body of his work is credited with powerfully influencing western artists like Cezanne, van Gogh, and Whistler. With a poet’s eye, Hiroshige captured in his prints the beauty and stillness of the landscape and people of Tokugawa Japan.

