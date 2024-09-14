Dear America Online Reading with Alison Hawthorne Deming, Lauret Savoy, and Suzanne Roberts

4 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. ET

This reading is an hour earlier than our normal online readings.

Monday, September 23, 2024 | Online

Everyone who registers and attends will be entered into a drawing to win one of two signed copies of Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance and Democracy!

Join Terrain.org and Trinity University Press for an online, pre-election Dear America reading featuring award-winning writers and activists Alison Hawthorne Deming, Lauret Savoy, and Suzanne Roberts, hosted by editor-in-chief Simmons Buntin, followed by Q&A.

Alison Hawthorne Deming launched the Letter to America series in Terrain.org. From that ongoing series we published, in partnership with Trinity University Press, Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance, and Democracy, co-edited by Simmons Buntin, Elizabeth Dodd, and Derek Sheffield. As we near one of the most important presidential elections in the history of our country, we have asked Alison and fellow Dear America contributors Lauret Savoy and Suzanne Roberts to read their letters and other work in support of democracy and place. Please join us for this important, timely reading, followed by an engaging discussion.

Alison Hawthorne Deming is the author of six books of poetry and five books of nonfiction, with the poetry collection Blue Flax & Yellow Mustard Flower and the anthology The Gift of Animals: Poems of Love, Loss, & Connection coming out in spring 2025. Recipient of Guggenheim and NEA Fellowships, she is Regents Professor Emerita at the University of Arizona. Read Alison’s original Letter to America.

Tracing memory threads Lauret Edith Savoy’s life and work: unearthing what is buried, re-membering what is fragmented, shattered, eroded. A woman of African American, Euro-American, and Indigenous ancestry, she writes about the stories we tell of the American land’s origins and the stories we tell of ourselves in this land. Her books include Trace: Memory, History, Race, and the American Landscape; The Colors of Nature: Culture, Identity and the Natural World; Bedrock: Writers on the Wonders of Geology; and Living with the Changing California Coast. Trace won the 2016 American Book Award from the Before Columbus Foundation and the 2017 ASLE Creative Writing Award. It was also a finalist for the 2016 PEN American Open Book Award and Phillis Wheatley Book Award, as well as shortlisted for the William Saroyan International Prize for Writing and Orion Book Award. Bedrock was named one of the “Five Best” science books in the Wall Street Journal. Lauret is the David B. Truman Professor of Environmental Studies and Geology at Mount Holyoke College, a photographer, and pilot. Winner of Mount Holyoke’s Distinguished Teaching Award and an Andrew Carnegie Fellowship, she has also held fellowships from the Smithsonian Institution and Yale University. Read Lauret’s Letter to America.

Suzanne Roberts is the author of Animal Bodies: On Death, Desire, and Other Difficulties, Bad Tourist: Misadventures in Love and Travel, and Almost Somewhere: Twenty-Eight Days on the John Muir Trail (Winner of the 2012 National Outdoor Book Award and published in a new edition in 2023), as well as four collections of poems. Named “The Next Great Travel Writer” by National Geographic’s Traveler, Suzanne’s work has been listed as notable in Best American Essays and included in The Best Women’s Travel Writing. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Ploughshares, National Geographic Traveler, Creative Nonfiction, Brevity, River Teeth, and elsewhere. She holds a doctorate in literature and the environment from the University of Nevada-Reno, teaches in the low residency MFA in creative writing at UNR-Tahoe, and lives with her husband in South Lake Tahoe, California. She’s currently at work on a creative writing craft book based on her newsletter: 52 Writing Prompts. Read Suzanne’s newest Letter to America.

Learn more about and purchase Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance, and Democracy.

