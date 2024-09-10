A Tribute to Martha Silano by a Dozen Poets: An Online Reading Hosted by Terrain.org

5 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET

Monday, September 30, 2024 | Online



Twelve poets gather to read in tribute to Martha Silano, who was recently diagnosed with ALS. They will each read a poem from Martha’s new collection of poems, This One We Call Ours, winner of the 2023 Blue Lynx Poetry Prize.

Terrain.org poetry editor Derek Sheffield will host:

Tina Schuman

Erin Malone

Barbara Crooker

Kelli Russell Agodon

Jed Myers

Heidi Seaborn

Ronda Broach

Molly Tenenbaum

Tina Kelley

Susan Blackwell Ramsey

Barbara Ungar

Please join us for a beautiful evening of poetry in honor of Martha.

Photo of Martha Silano by Langdon Cook.