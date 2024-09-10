OPEN SEPT. 15 - NOV. 15: SOWELL EMERGING WRITERS PRIZE FOR FULL FICTION MANUSCRIPT. LEARN MORE.
Martha Silano
CalendarEvents
·1 min read

A Tribute to Martha Silano by a Dozen Poets: An Online Reading Hosted by Terrain.org

September 30, 2024
5-6 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET
Monday, September 30, 2024 | Online

Registration is required.

REGISTER NOW

Twelve poets gather to read in tribute to Martha Silano, who was recently diagnosed with ALS. They will each read a poem from Martha’s new collection of poems, This One We Call Ours, winner of the 2023 Blue Lynx Poetry Prize.

Terrain.org poetry editor Derek Sheffield will host:

  • Tina Schuman
  • Erin Malone
  • Barbara Crooker
  • Kelli Russell Agodon
  • Jed Myers
  • Heidi Seaborn
  • Ronda Broach
  • Molly Tenenbaum
  • Tina Kelley
  • Susan Blackwell Ramsey
  • Barbara Ungar

Please join us for a beautiful evening of poetry in honor of Martha.

Photo of Martha Silano by Langdon Cook.

