The editors of Terrain.org are pleased to announce our nominations for the 2020 John Burroughs Nature Essay Award:

“The Reaper of the Sea” by Naila Moreira

We have to learn from the dead to help the living.

“Making Landfall” by Paul Lindholdt

On the idea of “making landfall”–while riding out one hell of a storm on the Mayan Apocalypse in Belize’s Turneffe Atoll.

“The Spiral Windings” by Julian Hoffman

Unless our course is altered, it is we who will unwind the miraculous spiral of the sea.

The award is given annually for a published nature essay that presents vivid, first-hand, scientifically accurate accounts of aspects of nature and honors the writing form and approach of naturalist John Burroughs.

The John Burroughs Association notes that the winning essay will be announced in early 2020. The award celebration and luncheon is the first Monday in April.

Good luck to our nominees!

Header photo of the Turneffe Atoll by Ethan Daniels, courtesy Shutterstock.