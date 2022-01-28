Soft silhouette of woman with early morning vista
CurrentsSoundscapes Podcast
·1 min read

More Than Alone

Soundscapes Episode 6
Curated by Miranda Perrone

The Terrain.org Podcast

In our sixth episode of Soundscapes, we present More Than Alone:

Have you ever held a heart in your hand, or wondered how that might feel? Erin Block’s rendition of just what that’s like starts off this episode of Soundscapes, in which Terrain.org artists explore what it means to be more than alone. Each individual, embedded in complex systems both ecological and social, experiences this differently; poems from Ever Jones and Michael Wasson create a kaleidoscope of perspectives in the search for what matters and round out this episode’s offerings. We hope you enjoy it.
 
Essays and poems referenced in this episode:
Soundscapes is a Terrain.org podcast curated by Miranda Perrone. In keeping with our mission, Soundscapes takes an aural approach to the search for the interface—the integration—among the built and natural environments. Thinking of this liminal zone as the soul of place, Soundscapes seeks to bring you deeper into the souls of our contributors and others passionate about place with the hope of strengthening our communities in all their multifaceted forms.

 

Miranda PerroneMiranda Perrone is a writer, philosopher, map-maker, and outdoor educator with an MS in Environmental Science and Policy and a BA in Philosophy. Issues related to climate change, animal rights, and the preservation of wild places are of particular interest to Miranda, whose varied work seeks to connect and inspire in service of socioecological change.

Header photo by manop, courtesy Shutterstock.

Terrain.org is the world’s first online journal of place, publishing a rich mix of literature, artwork, case studies, and more since 1997.