Sowell Emerging Writers Prize
2024 Sowell Emerging Writers Prize Finalists and Semifinalists

Terrain.org, the Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community, and the Natural World, and Texas Tech University Press announce the finalists and semifinalists of the 2024 Sowell Emerging Writers Prize for a manuscript of poetry.

Sowell Emerging Writers Prize Winner MedalWe had a terrific turnout for the 2024 Sowell Emerging Writers Prize, and are delighted to announce our finalists and semifinalists:

Finalists

  • Siyun Fang for Fine Gauze, Silk, Raw Silk, Satin, Brocade
  • Ibe Liebenberg for Birds at Night
  • Laurel Radzieski for Leaf Manifesto
  • Jess Williard for The Millennium Alone

Semifinalists

  • Carol Berg for An Accidental Species
  • Colin Criss for Hinterman
  • Mike Good for Rung by Rung
  • Molly Ortiz Horne for Whether the Ocean
  • Matthew MacFarland for The Split Man
  • Alex Mouw for Conceit
  • Greg Nicholl for Ghost in the Graveyard
  • Xiaoqiu Qiu for Other Side of Ocean
  • Elinor Ann Walker for Meuse is So Close to Muse

 
The poetry collection that receives the award will be the second winner of the Sowell Emerging Writers Prize, which is produced in collaboration with the Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community, and the Natural World, Texas Tech University Press, and Terrain.org. The prize promotes works about and related to the natural world by early-career writers. In the spirit of the Sowell-affiliated writers and Terrain.org, these new works encourage exploration between human communities and nature from scientific inquiry and personal experience.

One finalist will receive $1,000 and publication by Texas Tech University Press in spring 2025.

The judges—editors and staff from Terrain.org, the Sowell Collection, and Texas Tech University Press—will announce the winner by March 1, 2024.

Congratulations to our finalists and semifinalists!

Learn more about the Sowell Emerging Writers Prize.

