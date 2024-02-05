Terrain.org and Spring Creek Project Launch Limited-Run Climate Stories in Action Series



By some research estimates, 98 percent of climate and environmental reporting is negative. Climate stories tend to focus on the overall issue and impact by explaining climate science or consequences. Very few focus on action or offer examples of what successful and inspiring collective climate action looks like.

Psychologists have been studying how stories about climate change affect people. They tell us that the doom and disaster narratives that dominate newsfeeds often lead us to withdraw, shut down and feel isolated. Stories about climate solutions and actions do the opposite. Narratives and art that center solutions, introduce us to everyday climate heroes, and showcase the joy discovered through community engagement often lead to feelings of agency and possibility.

The “Climate Stories in Action” series will expand our vision of climate activism and help people imagine meaningful ways to be involved. We are inviting storytellers to submit poetry, nonfiction, fiction, art and multimedia pieces that showcase climate activism in professional, civic and community life. We are interested in stories that help shift our cultural mindset from despair to creative possibility and from isolation to collective purpose.

We welcome submissions about how being a part of this critical climate movement can help us live better, more meaningful, lives. We are interested in stories that help us dream about what is possible, that bring to life why collective action matters, and that inspire people to find or redefine their roles in the climate movement.

This groundswell of new climate stories—narratives and art that people can see themselves in—is essential to building the collective response needed at this hingepoint for humans and the planet.

Submission Period and Payment

Priority submission deadline is April 8, 2024, at midnight. Notifications will be made beginning in May 2024.

From those submitted, a review committee will select 12 pieces for publication in the “Climate Stories in Action” series.

All contributions will receive $200. There is no entry fee to submit.

Publication

The selected works will be published in Terrain.org beginning in May 2024 and announced via Terrain.org and the Spring Creek Project.

Partnership

Terrain.org is partnering with the Spring Creek Project on this new series. The Spring Creek Project brings together the practical wisdom of environmental science, the clarity of philosophy, and the transformational power of the written word and the arts to envision just and joyous relations with the planet and with one another. The organization hosts events and residencies throughout the year. Its team helped develop this call for submissions in conjunction with its upcoming 2024 lecture series, “Collective Climate Action: Inspired Organizing for Our Future.”

Genres

Original submissions will be considered for the following genres. You are welcome to submit pieces in more than one genre, but do not submit more than two submissions until you have heard back from us.

Please include a cover letter containing your brief bio with your submission, and indicate whether your submission is poetry, nonfiction, fiction, art, video, or mixed media/genre/hybrid in the cover letter.