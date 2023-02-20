The Terrain.org Podcast

In our seventh episode of Soundscapes, we present Wildness: Life, or Death:

Apparently there’s nothing like trying to paddle a gravely ill child out of a swampy wilderness to remind us that death, in fact, is the ultimate wildness. But what does that mean for our lives? This episode of Soundscapes gives voice to Terrain.org contributors Janisse Ray, Robert Morgan, and Kim Parko as we explore the ability of the written word to engage with big questions. Listen to Robert Morgan read his poem “Portal,” listen to Janisse Ray read her essay “I Have Seen the Warrior,” enjoy a conversation between Miranda Perrone and Janisse Ray, and listen to Kim Park read her poem “Our woman.” We hope you enjoy our offerings. “Portal”, poem by Robert Morgan

“I Have Seen the Warrior”, by Janisse Ray

“Our Woman” poem by Kim Parko Essays and poems referenced in this episode:

Soundscapes is a Terrain.org podcast curated by Miranda Perrone. In keeping with our mission, Soundscapes takes an aural approach to the search for the interface—the integration—among the built and natural environments. Thinking of this liminal zone as the soul of place, Soundscapes seeks to bring you deeper into the souls of our contributors and others passionate about place with the hope of strengthening our communities in all their multifaceted forms.