Wildness: Life, or Death?

Soundscapes Episode 7
Curated by Miranda Perrone

The Terrain.org Podcast

In our seventh episode of Soundscapes, we present Wildness: Life, or Death:

Apparently there’s nothing like trying to paddle a gravely ill child out of a swampy wilderness to remind us that death, in fact, is the ultimate wildness. But what does that mean for our lives? This episode of Soundscapes gives voice to Terrain.org contributors Janisse Ray, Robert Morgan, and Kim Parko as we explore the ability of the written word to engage with big questions. Listen to Robert Morgan read his poem “Portal,” listen to Janisse Ray read her essay “I Have Seen the Warrior,” enjoy a conversation between Miranda Perrone and Janisse Ray, and listen to Kim Park read her poem “Our woman.” We hope you enjoy our offerings. 
 
Soundscapes is a Terrain.org podcast curated by Miranda Perrone. In keeping with our mission, Soundscapes takes an aural approach to the search for the interface—the integration—among the built and natural environments. Thinking of this liminal zone as the soul of place, Soundscapes seeks to bring you deeper into the souls of our contributors and others passionate about place with the hope of strengthening our communities in all their multifaceted forms.

 

Miranda PerroneMiranda Perrone is a writer, philosopher, map-maker, and outdoor educator with an MS in Environmental Science and Policy and a BA in Philosophy. Issues related to climate change, animal rights, and the preservation of wild places are of particular interest to Miranda, whose varied work seeks to connect and inspire in service of socioecological change.

