One Poem by Ryan Kingsley

Between the Heron and the Wren

Across the pond

a shipwreck of blown-down trees and bracken,

wreckage shadow-ruched.

Slight wind. That’s everafter

all at once—an inkling at the nape turning

leaves changing places.

Nothing canters away

breathing hard, none lowers its head to drink,

now afternoon is gone and evening is already

a garden party elsewhere on the night’s invitation.

The mind declines.

The shrubs are at each other. In delicate scales

the water unmottles, where, each day glancing

from a final pivot, at each night landing a first

released opposite—shore handing off to shore

so many ideas of distance:

winter, ocean, wild horses, birdsong, inchworm.

But this pond is a pond.

This wind only wind I could reach into

to find—pull a memory by its scruff—

reeds wicking moonlight

the flashlight trains

drawn down in and out of the water,

how the aluminum fish stringer

candles the water behind my boat, boat and fish

a flicker inside a bigger flicker.

Just past my fingertips

night stretches slowly, nowhere nearer

now it’s looked after. Taste of blood, back of the throat.

Ever’s rough rub slipped through the gills. Oh moon—

drag me, like madness

across a star, then more, inches above the water.