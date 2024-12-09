An Open Book: Katharine Whitcomb’s Habitats



Habitats: Poems

Katharine Whitcomb

Poetry Northwest Editions | 2024 | 78 pages



I lean over tea in the lamplight with my big book open.

Thus Katharine Whitcomb, in the final line of the final poem, “A Poem for the Day the World Will End,” invites us to spend a little more time in this open book among the observations and contemplations offered in her newest collection, Habitats. This deft work, a lyric narrative that walks us “barefoot room after room” through past and present reverie, is divided into three “habitats” loosely linking the poems in those sections. The braid of “dreams,” “forests,” and “hotels” is evident throughout (and central to) the compilation.

The opening poem “Sleepless Ode” confronts, as well as any poem I’ve read, not only the loss of one’s youth, but the loss of how one senses and views the world when young. We can never feel exactly how we felt then because our experiences and age change how we perceive whatever is happening, even if it is a new experience. The poem begins “o lost person / do you remember.” It goes on to describe a period with a person the speaker loved and somehow lost, in a time when anything seemed possible and the aimless and endless exploring of far-north forests was life-fulfilling. Its richness was a prosperity that was all she needed. The poem closes with a wish to be again

in an old wild empty place

wrapped in yr coat—as poor

as we were poor then but there

w/ everything growing together awake

& away from death all the livelong night

Whitcomb’s voice is direct and sure. From “Lines for Mid-Winter”:

I am not young or uncomplicated or down-to-earth.

The future is a candle-flame painted by Gerhard Richter.

The future is a lost dog on the road.

Inside my house a lamp is lit.

Through the window, the walnut bookcase

looks for a moment broad-shouldered and tall, like someone else.

The weight of the absence of an important figure (father, husband, friend) in this book is difficult to overlook. The loss of the poet’s father (the slow losing of him even before he is forever lost to her) and the importance of memories (his, hers, others) appears in all sections. As I lose my own father to the same vagaries of age and memory, these poems speak as if directly to me, especially “After Apple-Picking,” where it’s

Hard to even look at the calendar

when the days all slam down the same:

hard to get up & hard to stand. I bend

my head to the memory of my father,

a young man running beside my bike

In “Losers,” which begins with the loss of a wallet, these lines affect me almost physically:

My father sometimes remembers

from his assisted living facility in Chicago his sisters

are dead and the farm is long sold. But I tell him

not to fret. Those things are not where we can

find them, though we listen after them hard…

Followed a few lines later by:

By accident once I found myself down

a wild grassed-over field-side road in Wisconsin

with no one around and the wind whispering in

collusion. I can see that secret moment more

clearly than any face, as if that place might have

offered me a choice I lost, like a garment or a life.

These lines leave us to conclude that we might be learning also about a life (or lives) the speaker once inhabited—her inner and outer habitats.

While hotels appear often in this volume, we are made to understand from the author’s notes that their names are not real. These hotels are stand-ins for memories of this traveling speaker who speaks to us, the reader, as if we travel with her. In “Sestina for Human Longing,” the poet longs for France:

before I ever saw France & then after too. The memory

of Paris floats the city inside the city, old hotel room keys

loose in coat pockets, lovers & husbands & a universe

of loneliness but beautiful. It’s like a favorite song

that brings everything back. I know you know, reader,

In the concrete poem “Thrush Wife,” Whitcomb shows us how language can sing and rise, even as it is expressing the sensation of being tamped down and repressed.

swallower of anger, swallow skimming above

the creek, lark-flower, sorrow-

wallower, frowner, furrowed-

brower, sleep-stalker

In Habitat’s penultimate poem, “The Details,” the details are, in fact:

impossible, like a dream-

scrap or the color of the sea…

… As the poets die

I wish we could remember together how we spoke of them

& read aloud from their books

how we sat up awake with our cigarettes

someplace perhaps unrecognizable, lost

or destroyed—but that’s far beyond us now.

From many of the poems in this book, we get the sense of looking back from afar or even from the outside looking in. We feel what the poet feels—time is overtaking us too quickly. From “I Keep the Calendar Alive:”

Our days erode the dream

we thought was time. I am we here as I run alone …

… That we all die

used to be an abstraction—I count backwards. We. I.

In Habitats, this open book, we recognize Whitcomb’s undertaking to tie it all together, her need to bring all the important moments and people back into place, a witnessing of the then and of the now, and a persistence “in loving the world.”