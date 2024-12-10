NOW LIVE THROUGH DEC. 17! TERRAIN.ORG ONLINE AUCTION & FUNDRAISER. BID NOW!
Atlas illustration
Nonfiction
·1 min read

Climate Solutions for Minimizing Climate Risks

An Excerpt of Atlas of a Threatened Planet
by Esther Gonstalla

Infographics to Help Anyone Save the World

 
Atlas of a Threatened Planet: 150 Infographics to help Anyone Save the World, by Esther GonstallaOur planet is a fascinating and complex place, but the challenges we face can seem overwhelming. How does our climate actually work? Should we worry about the global supply of drinking water? How much land do we need to grow food? And can technology help reverse the damage we've done? 

In Atlas of a Threatened Planet, award-winning book and graphic designer Esther Gonstalla digs into these questions and many more through her attractive and easy-to-understand infographics. In this excerpt and her full book, Atlas of a Threatened Planet: 150 Infographics to Help Anyone Save the World, she turns her designer's eye to the most critical threats to our environment, from shrinking glaciers and declining biodiversity to shifting ocean currents. These accessible and fun illustrations will show readers that, although the threats are grave, not all is lost. Changes in technology, infrastructure, and our outlook can still help us protect the places we love.

 

Atlas of a Threatened Planet Excerpt: Climate Solutions

Atlas of a Threatened Planet Excerpt: Four Tools to Minimize Climate Risks

View these excerpts in PDF format.

 

 

Esther GonstallaAn award-winning book and infographic designer, Esther Gonstalla is author of Atlas of a Threatened Planet: 150 Infographics to Help Anyone Save the World, and the Our World in 50 Graphics series and has worked for global NGOs such as Bread for the World, Friends of the Earth Germany, More Democracy, and Fair Oceans. In her books and design projects, Gonstalla translates often-complex scientific reports and statistics into modern and accessible illustrations. From mangrove forests to the Alps and the North Pole, her work introduces readers to fascinating ecosystems and their inhabitants, explains why these places are threatened, and shares ideas for saving them.

All images by Esther Gonstalla.

