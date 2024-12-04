Three Gifts, Like I Wish I Were a Magi

Old Roads, New Stories: A Literary Series



1.

As a kid, I never wanted socks for a present. This was a long time ago, of course, before socks had properly evolved. Now there’s Bombas™, and long ones with llamas on them, and skater kids (it seems to me) who actually like all the plain white tube socks, and somehow the 21st century must be spun from softer wool, as if the sheep today—whether in Ireland or munching on the grass in Montana—just poof up into these clouds of stuff that’s a lot less scratchy. Anyway, socks. I wasn’t putting them on Christmas lists.

I didn’t ask for Pablo Neruda books either, but I should have, at least for this one: Neruda & Vallejo: Selected Poems, just to have “Ode to My Socks.”

I’m wearing socks right now. Chances are, so are you. So what’s this got to do with winter and the giving season?

Everything. You want warm feet in the winter, and socks are the best way to get them, unless you have a cat.



2.

Cats are the second gift.

3.

And teachers are the third.

Too many in this country have seemed ungrateful to them for too long, and too loudly. This poem isn’t going to change that, I know, or make the yammerers less hostile or less lousy to have to listen to. But it’s nearly the end of the semester now, with its oncoming crunch of grading still to get through, so in case you’re a teacher and no one’s thanked you lately, then let me be the first, and here’s something you can unwrap early:

The Teachers’ Story

To take facts and anchor them to interest.

To bowl strikes down the guttered lanes of boredom.

To walk fractions out to the playground and frisbee them around—

a struggle at first, then a wobble,

then the wobble turns into flight path,

then the flight path sails from I don’t get it into sudden Yes!

and 100 on the test next Monday…

To turn words into discovery.

To be fluent in the language of caring.

To be octa-lingually creative, year after year,

whether for richer or poorer,

whether in sickness or in health…

Because of this, I can write a story.

And it’s for you.