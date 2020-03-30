Love in the Time of Coronavirus

They were together in silence like an old married couple wary of life, beyond the pitfalls of passion, beyond the brutal mockery of hope and the phantoms of disillusion: beyond love.

― Gabriel García Márquez, Love in the Time of Cholera



What is this,

love, that keeps us

distant and alone,

keeps us together

but apart, you sleeping

in the other room?

We both still gaze

into each other’s

Facebook faces,

newsfeeds, status

updates. On the news

the pictures waver,

grim reports, masked

and unmasked, hidden

and in plain sight.

What is this

that feeds the solitary

soul so well

the chest tightens?

Let’s make new

pacts, fresh instigations

before our human tissues

tense, our lungs refuse

to fill. I will dress myself

in wilderness and you

will learn to dance.

Header photo by Robin de Blanche, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Cynthia Neely by Dean Davis, Pictures of Poets.

