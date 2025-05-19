Two Poems by Michael Hettich

That Glinting

1.

Then someone discovered certain winds could turn inward,

blow around where nothing has happened, no one

has yet been born—like touching your love

who falls away to dust, then blows into another

language we’ve been speaking all the time without knowing

it’s a prayer, like the grasses might sing, of perfect



2.

being: I want to make sure I’m as real

as water under water

that’s deeper than light,

water at the bottom of the world beyond darkness,

water under such pressure it might

explode like wind if it could be brought

to the surface: wind from some ancient time



3.

or just another present moment, glinting in the window

of an old woman’s kitchen. She is singing as she pulls

the curtains to soften that glinting, turns back

to her cats who are purring

in response to her song,

which is tuneless, like a wounded animal out there

in the woods we are passing now, moving toward the night



4.

as the radio chatters incomprehensibly

though we grew up with the songs it’s playing, so many

years ago we hardly

remember who we were then,

though we do remember the words to those songs;

it’s as though we were falling, falling through our bodies

toward a puddle-sized swimming pool, preparing ourselves

to slip into the water like dancers, or as though



5.

we could remember the feeling of slipping

through our mother’s body into this bright world,

carried by her screams of pain and strangled joy,

then screaming ourselves, pink and helpless, knowing

absolutely nothing

about anything at all.

A Blue Afternoon

with someone else’s mind in my mind, someone

else’s memories

coursing through my heart,

and a whole flock of small birds flying through my body,

high above the clouds, heading south where the land

has vanished under the rising seas.

So they fly until they fall, and they fall for years:

We were sitting on the terrace with glasses of wine,

talking in code and watching each other

through the laughter and silences,

this fear of letting go

that defines and keeps us

from realizing we’re falling, though we are falling

always:

I remember learning

that somewhere, on the other side of the world,

there was someone who looked like me, doing

the things I would do if I lived there, thinking

thoughts I would think if I spoke his language,

which I didn’t. So I listened instead

and heard the world singing to itself as it moved

inside and outside my body, and heard

someone else calling, calling my name

from a place I could almost remember, like

we almost remember our dreams—or the scent

of an attic, a basement, a field of fresh cut grass—



