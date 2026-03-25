Two Poems by G.C. Waldrep

Lephincorrach (#2)

I startle the owl which slopes away through the garnished air.

The vacant places, not armored against us, not

armored at all. At the limit of shadow’s unquenchable dialectic

the decision to continue, versus the decision that is prayer.

Peace be to the startled owl, to the unseen cuckoo,

to the lone orchid on the bank leeching tannins, post-industrial.

I place a little birth into the mouth of something that hasn’t

happened yet, some purpose. Let it propose its wedding vow.

The Fuchsia Hedge

It is awake. Its glass eyes are open. It sees with the night’s

rain, which it has caught in its wands. It wants

to thank you, or somebody. It thinks green is not the only color.

It breaks the wire fence into two parts, the porous

& the charmed. Sheep are disinterested in it. Stray maples

pierce it from beneath, they have heard these stories.

It wants to read a book about prisons, our prisons. It guesses

this will be a mystery play. Sunday

is just another day to it. It has no rituals other than growth.